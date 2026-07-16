Potts Law Firm Announces Investigation Following Arrest of Bentonville Photographer on Allegations of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm is actively investigating potential civil claims for damages on behalf of families following the arrest of Bentonville photographer, who has been charged with multiple felony offenses related to alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving artificial intelligence.

According to court records and publicly reported information, the owner of Bloodworth Photography was arrested after investigators received a cyber tip that allegedly led to the discovery of thousands of AI-generated images depicting child sexual abuse. Authorities have alleged that investigators recovered numerous digital files during the execution of a search warrant, including images that appeared to combine authentic photographs with AI-generated content.

The owner of Bloodworth Photography has been a well-known photographer in Bentonville and the surrounding areas for many years, and frequently photographed local schools, churches, and other events, as well as headshots and private photography.

Law enforcement has publicly stated that, due to the scale of the investigation, authorities believe there may be additional child victims who have not yet been identified.

Potts Law Firm currently represents one of the families affected by this investigation and is working to protect the rights and interests of victims and their loved ones.

"This case highlights the alarming ways artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children and families," said Potts Law Firm. "No family should have to discover that photographs taken in what they believed was a safe environment were allegedly manipulated into abusive material. We are committed to helping affected families understand their legal rights and pursue accountability."

According to law enforcement, the photographer has been charged with numerous felony counts related to allegedly possessing, distributing, or viewing child sexual abuse material, as well as a misdemeanor drug possession charge. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Potts Law Firm Encourages Additional Families to Come Forward

Based on information released by law enforcement indicating that investigators believe there may be additional child victims, Potts Law Firm is encouraging any family whose child was photographed by Bloodworth Photography—or who believes their child may have been affected—to contact the firm to discuss potential civil claims that may exist.

Parents or guardians who have concerns are encouraged to reach out confidentially. All calls will remain confidential. Speaking with an attorney does not obligate anyone to pursue legal action, but it can help families better understand their rights and available options.

If you believe your child may have been impacted by this investigation, please contact Potts Law Firm by emailing [email protected] or calling (479) 437-9004. All communications will be handled confidentially.

Media Contact:

Megan Hundertmark

2816999521

[email protected]

SOURCE Potts Law Firm