Potts Law Firm Files Lawsuit Against xAI Following Alleged Creation of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm has filed a civil lawsuit against xAI, the company behind Grok AI, on behalf of a family whose child was allegedly depicted in AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

The lawsuit arises from the ongoing criminal investigation involving a Bentonville photographer who has been charged with multiple felony offenses related to alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving artificial intelligence.

According to the complaint, authentic photographs of the family's child were allegedly used to generate sexually explicit AI-created images depicting the minor. The lawsuit alleges that xAI's artificial intelligence technology played a role in creating and facilitating the generation of those images and seeks to hold the company accountable under the legal claims asserted in the complaint. Specifically, Grok's "Spicy" and "Unhinged" modes allow the chatbot to generate raunchy images or voice responses without safety filters.

"This case raises significant questions about the responsibility AI companies have to implement safeguards that prevent their technology from being used to create child sexual abuse material," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly powerful and accessible, companies must put in place some guardrails to prevent devastating harm to children and families when their platform is used."

This lawsuit is titled Jane Doe, by and through her legal guardian parents, John Roe and Jane Roe v. X.AI Corp., X.AI, LLC, and X Corp.; Civil Case No. 4:26-CV-750-LPR in the United States District Court Eastern District of Arkansas Little Rock Division.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the profound emotional distress, privacy violations, and other harms allegedly suffered by the family.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is at the forefront of artificial intelligence litigation, representing individuals and families harmed by the misuse of AI technologies. The firm's attorneys handle cases involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), privacy violations, and other emerging forms of AI-related harm while continuing its longstanding commitment to protecting victims' rights.

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SOURCE Potts Law Firm