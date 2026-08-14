Potts Law Firm Announces Fourth Lawsuit Against xAI in Relation to Alleged AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

This is the fourth such lawsuit filed by Potts Law Firm but the first involving a male victim.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm has filed a fourth civil lawsuit against xAI, the company behind Grok AI, on behalf of another family whose minor child was reportedly depicted in AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on behalf of John Doe, by and through his legal guardian. John Doe is a 16-year old boy, whose photographs were turned into child sex abuse material by Grok, xAI's AI agent. The filing follows the firm's prior actions against xAI and comes as additional families continue to come forward after learning that their children may have been victimized through the misuse of artificial intelligence technology.

According to the complaint, the minor child was depicted in sexually explicit, AI-generated material. The lawsuit contends that technology developed, deployed, and facilitated by the defendants was used in connection with the creation of such content. The complaint seeks to hold the defendants accountable for the conduct and failures described in the lawsuit and seeks damages and other relief for the harms the child and family have suffered.

"We are continuing to hear from families who never should have been subjected to this type of exploitation," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "With every family that comes forward, we gain a greater understanding of the potential scope and impact of this conduct. While each family's experience is unique, the common thread is that no child or family should have to endure the harm described in these cases."

Potts added, "Our focus remains on the conduct and actions of the companies whose technology was used in connection with the creation or facilitation of this content. Companies that develop and deploy artificial intelligence technologies have a responsibility to implement meaningful safeguards designed to prevent their systems from being exploited in ways that can cause profound harm. When those safeguards fail and children and families are harmed as a result, those failures warrant scrutiny and accountability."

Potts Law Firm continues to investigate additional claims and is speaking with families who believe they may have been affected. The firm anticipates that additional legal action may be pursued as more information becomes available and additional families come forward.

The lawsuit is styled John Doe, by and through his Legal Guardian Parent, Jane Roe 4, v. x.AI Corp., x.AI, LLC, and X Corp., Civil Case No. 5:26-cv-5204, and was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

The lawsuit seeks damages and other relief arising from the harms described in the complaint and experienced by the child and family, as set forth in the filing.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is at the forefront of artificial intelligence litigation, representing individuals and families harmed by the misuse of AI technologies. The firm's attorneys handle cases involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), privacy violations, digital exploitation, and other emerging forms of AI-related harm while continuing their longstanding commitment to protecting victims' rights.

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SOURCE Potts Law Firm