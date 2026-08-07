Potts Law Firm Announces Third Lawsuit Against xAI in Relation to Alleged AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

Third Lawsuit Filed as Additional Families Continue to Come Forward with Similar Allegations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm has filed a third civil lawsuit against xAI, the company behind Grok AI, on behalf of another family whose minor child was allegedly depicted in AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the complaint, the family's 6-year-old child was allegedly depicted in AI-generated child sexual abuse material created using authentic photographs of the child. The lawsuit alleges that xAI's artificial intelligence platform was used to generate or facilitate the creation of the explicit images. Potts Law Firm seeks to hold the company responsible under the legal claims asserted in the complaint.

"It is deeply disappointing that we are now filing a third lawsuit involving these allegations, and we expect additional families to come forward," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "No family should ever have to experience this type of exploitation. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, companies that develop and deploy these technologies have a responsibility to implement meaningful safeguards to prevent their platforms from being used to create or facilitate alleged child sexual abuse material. When those safeguards are inadequate and children are allegedly harmed, those companies should be held accountable."

The third lawsuit is part of Potts Law Firm's ongoing representation of families who allege they were harmed through the misuse of AI technology in connection with the criminal investigation involving a Bentonville photographer charged with multiple felony offenses related to alleged AI-generated child sexual abuse material. The firm continues to investigate additional claims and anticipates filing further lawsuits on behalf of other families as more individuals come forward.

The lawsuit is titled Jane Doe 3, by and through Her Legal Guardian Parent, Jane Roe 3, v. x.AI Corp., x.AI, LLC, and X Corp., Civil Case No. 5:26-cv-05193-TLB, and was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is at the forefront of artificial intelligence litigation, representing individuals and families harmed by the alleged misuse of AI technologies. The firm's attorneys handle matters involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), privacy violations, digital exploitation, and other emerging forms of AI-related harm while remaining committed to protecting victims' rights. As this technology evolves, so do the ways it can cause harm, and our attorneys are committed to holding bad actors accountable and securing justice for those affected.

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SOURCE Potts Law Firm