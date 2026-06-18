Potts Law Firm Takes Legal Action Following Hendrick Health Data Breach and Delayed Patient Notification

ABILENE, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm has filed a class action lawsuit in Taylor County on behalf of Ada Louise McHenry and other affected patients against Hendrick Health and healthcare technology vendor Xsolis, Inc. following a data breach that allegedly exposed sensitive patient information.

According to the lawsuit, a phishing attack targeting Xsolis, a third-party vendor providing case management services to Hendrick Health, occurred on January 22, 2026. The lawsuit alleges that the breach may have exposed patients' Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical record numbers, treatment information, physician names, patient account information, and other protected health information.

The lawsuit further alleges that affected patients were not notified of the breach until June 2026—more than 130 days after the unauthorized access was discovered.

"Patients trust healthcare providers with some of the most personal and sensitive information they have," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "When healthcare organizations collect that information, they have a responsibility to protect it and to promptly notify patients when a breach occurs so patients can take steps to protect themselves."

The lawsuit alleges that Hendrick Health and Xsolis failed to implement reasonable cybersecurity safeguards, adequately protect patient information, and timely notify affected individuals of the breach. The petition seeks damages and injunctive relief on behalf of all individuals whose information was compromised from the data breach.

Plaintiff Ada Louise McHenry, a longtime patient of Hendrick Health, alleges that her personal and medical information was among the data potentially exposed during the breach. The lawsuit states that affected patients now face an increased risk of identity theft, fraud, misuse of medical information, and other privacy-related harms.

The proposed class includes all individuals whose personal information was compromised in connection with the January 2026 phishing attack involving Xsolis and Hendrick Health and who received notice of the data breach.

Individuals who received a breach notification letter from Hendrick Health are encouraged to preserve any correspondence they received and closely monitor their financial, credit, and medical accounts.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the defendants accountable for the alleged failures that led to the exposure of sensitive patient information.

This lawsuit is titled Ada Louise McHenry, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Hendrick Medical Center and Xsolis, Inc.; Cause No.: 52545-A, to be heard in the Taylor County District Court.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm represents clients across Texas and throughout the United States in high-stakes litigation involving catastrophic injuries, defective products, data breaches, property damage, and consumer protection matters. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to helping individuals seek justice and protect their rights.

Media Contact:

Megan O'Neal

832-583-6360

[email protected]

SOURCE Potts Law Firm