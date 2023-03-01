Potty Pillow - Your Butt, Back and Bathroom Will Thank You

Potty Pillow is putting the 'rest' back in 'restroom' with a new pillow for every toilet

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potty Pillow has created a new necessity for every household – a pillow that slips onto the lid of a toilet to allow for increased comfort while using the restroom or taking a breather from a hectic household. Potty Pillow is available to pre-order now and will be shipping in June 2023.

The Potty Pillow is turning the bathroom into the most relaxing room in the home. When the lid is up, Potty Pillow can be positioned on the toilet lid to provide lumbar support which can help with back pain, bowel issues, and more. Otherwise, it can be positioned on the toilet lid to provide a cushioned seat when the lid is down. The pillow is created using water-resistant, vegan leather with an antimicrobial coating to repel bacteria, mold, and liquids of any kind while providing a clean and easily washable surface.

"I found myself heading to the bathroom to have a moment of peace and quiet from the hectic parts of motherhood and life," said Rena Queen Heegaard, the founder of Potty Pillow. "It was the space I went to be alone as a child, and it's the space I go to be alone now, so I thought, why not make it as comfortable as it can be?"

While anyone can use Potty Pillow to have a top-tier experience, those experiencing chronic illnesses and abdominal pain will have added support when using the bathroom. The comfort extends beyond the toilet as well. When Potty Pillow is not attached to the toilet, it can save caretakers' knees since the pillow can be used as a knee pad for helping someone take a bath.

Potty Pillow is available right now on Kickstarter for up to 45% off the retail value of $119.

About Potty Pillow:

Potty Pillow, founded in 2020 and launched in 2023, is the world's first luxury lumbar support toilet pillow. Trademarked and patent pending, the pillow is antimicrobial, water resistant and ergonomically designed to promote better body posture and provide a comfortable and relaxing bathroom visit. Check it out at www.pottypillow.com .

Media Contact:

Carol Schuler

Schuler Publicity

612.281.7030

[email protected]

SOURCE Potty Pillow