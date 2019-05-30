POUA's Lisa Alberghini joins Housing Partnership Network as Executive Vice President

HPN and its member organizations work together to scale innovation and impact to help millions of people gain access to affordable homes and thriving communities. Its peer exchange practice centers on the senior leaders of member organizations sharing knowledge and ideas to advance best practices, solve shared challenges, and fill gaps in the industry. HPN members have grown substantially in capacity, scale and impact over the last decade – averaging nearly 10% annual increases in production across business lines. Alberghini's leadership will continue the network's efforts to unlock new and innovative ways to build partnerships, access resources and shape policy that fuels even greater growth.

As President of Boston-based POUA, an HPN member organization, since 2003, Alberghini led its housing development, policy advocacy work, and social justice initiatives. During her tenure she influenced regional and national affordable housing policy, and worked to address the foreclosure and homelessness crises. Prior to joining POUA, Lisa worked at The Community Builders for eighteen years, serving as Director of the Boston Office during the later part of her tenure there. She's also served on HPN's Board of Directors, among many notable affordable housing and social advocacy board positions over her career.

"Lisa's broad and deep experience, not only in affordable housing but also with the leaders of HPN's member organizations and with HPN itself, uniquely positions her for this new sector-wide leadership role," noted Tom Bledsoe, CEO. "As a member of HPN, and from her service on our board of directors, she has a deep understanding of and passion for HPN's successful peer to peer model of best practice sharing and innovation. We're very excited to have her coming on board."

"I have long admired the innovative and groundbreaking work done by Housing Partnership Network, and its member organizations, and am thrilled to be joining the team at HPN," Alberghini said. "HPN has an incredible group of forward-thinking members who are extraordinarily committed to advancing nonprofit affordable housing development in the US. I am excited and humbled to be able to work with them, and look forward to contributing to the cutting-edge work they're doing across the country."

About HPN

Housing Partnership Network facilitates peer learning and collaboration and promotes policy and practice that is based on the proven experience of its members. Through its unique networked approach, organizations and leaders accelerate and scale innovation to more rapidly respond to changing market challenges and opportunities. Over the last 20 plus years, HPN has created and operates a family of social enterprises that strengthen the business performance and social impact of its members. To learn more visit housingpartnership.net.

