Pouches Market size in the US is to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pouches market in US is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is notably driving the pouches market in US. However, factors such as increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Flat, Stand-up, and Spout ), End-user (Food and beverages, Personal care and cosmetics, Healthcare, and Others ), and Geography (North America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the pouches market in US including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CarePac, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FlexiPack, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, LPS Industries, Mondi Plc, New York Packaging and RediBagUSA, Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Wihuri International Oy. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pouches Market in US 2023-2027
Pouches Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co - The company offers pouches such as the 3M Rocker Protector Pouch, which is a resilient, under-the-paint protective coating, designed to help protect rocker panels and stone throw areas of automobiles.

Key Driver

Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is a key factor driving market growth. To meet the increasing demand for convenience, ready-to-eat goods and to preserve contents against external factors such as moisture or oxygen that may cause deterioration of the product, packaging provides superior barrier properties. In addition, due to their focus on the preservation and longevity of products, pharmaceutical and personal care sectors have also witnessed an increase in demand for pouches.

Pouches Market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • The flat is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the US, there is a significant concern in the pouch market with regard to packaging's impact on the environment. Plastics have been nonbiodegradable in nature and remain in the environment for a long time. As plastic is one of the major reasons for landfills, different international regulatory agencies and governments in the US are developing norms to reduce plastic waste.
  • End-user (food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, and others)

Pouches Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pouches market in US growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the pouches market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the pouches market in US
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of pouches market in US companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

