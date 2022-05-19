Pouches Market Size to Grow by USD 12.92 billion | 46% of the growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The pouches market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions to ensure they retain their market positions. For instance, 3M Co. offers pouches that includes enrichment pouch white, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml lactose broth qelac225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml tryptic soy broth qetsb225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml buffered peptone water brot.

Furthermore, vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to reduce competition and gain a competitive advantage in the market. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to innovations and product launches, which will eventually help vendors to improve their market positioning in the global pouches market during the forecast period.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Segmentation by Type:

Flat:



The flat pouch type segment held the largest share by revenue during 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period.





The growth of this segment can be attributed to the several advantages of flat pouches. The three-side seal and flat vacuum pouches are preferred by most of the customers, owing to their versatility in label and valve placement while maintaining the strength of the pouch.



Stand up



Spout



Others

Request Pouches Market Sample Report for more highlights into the market segments.

Pouches Market Scope Covered

Technavio categorizes the global pouches market as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the pouches market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pouches market report covers the following areas:

Pouches Market Trend and Challenge

Market Trend:

Increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging:

There has been a positive shift in the perspective of consumers toward promoting sustainable packaging in the recent years. Growing environmental concerns are resulting in increasing the popularity of biopolymer-based plastics. These plastics are emerging as the most popular choice among the stakeholders of the packaging industry. The increased emphasis on sustainable packaging will positively influence the growth of the global pouches market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge:

Increasing focus on minimizing the use of plastic packaging:

The growing usage of plastics for packaging has been raising alarms for the overall environmental health in the past few years. Plastic food packaging waste is one of the major contributors to packaging waste in the world. Most of the flexible plastic packaging is made up of certain materials that are very difficult to decompose. Despite pouches being extremely efficient in protecting products, their demand may decline during the forecast period due to the rise in focus on reducing the use of plastics in packaging.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our Fetch your sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs just as you Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Contract Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pouches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Flat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Flat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Flat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Stand up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Stand up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Stand up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Stand up - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stand up - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Spout - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Spout - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spout - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Spout - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Spout - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 98: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 102: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 107: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 112: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 115: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 116: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

10.8 Mondi plc

Exhibit 119: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.9 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 124: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 129: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 132: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 134: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Winpak Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Winpak Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

