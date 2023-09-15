Pouches Market to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, 3M Co., Amcor Plc, and American Packaging Corp., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pouches market is expected to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is notably driving the pouches market. However, factors such as Increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (flat, stand-up, spout, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the pouches market including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pouches Market 2022-2026

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis

3M Co. - The company offers pouches that include an enrichment pouch white, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml lactose broth qelac225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml tryptic soy broth qetsb225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml buffered peptone water brot.

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the flat segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are several types of flat pouches, such as transparent flat pouches, foil flat pouches, vacuum flat pouches, valve flat pouches, metal flat pouches, and three-sided and four-sided sealed flat pouches. Among these types of pouches, three-sided sealing pouches and flat vacuum pouches are preferred by most customers due to their flexibility in the way labels and valves are placed while maintaining the strength of the bag. Hence, the several advantages of flat pouches are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pouches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pouches market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pouches market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of pouches market companies

Related Reports:

The stand-up pouches market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,933.9 million. This stand-up pouches market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, and others), type (aseptic pouches, standard pouches, and retort pouches), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the stand-up pouches market growth is the growing demand for convenient packaging in the food industry.

The retort pouches market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 732.53 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (curry and sauces, pet food, ready-to-eat food, seafood, and others), type (tear notch, zipper, and spout), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand from developing countries is the key factor driving the market growth.

SOURCE Technavio