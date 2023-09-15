Pouches Market to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, 3M Co., Amcor Plc, and American Packaging Corp., among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

15 Sep, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pouches market is expected to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is notably driving the pouches market. However, factors such as Increasing focus on reducing the use of plastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (flat, stand-up, spout, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the pouches market including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, Nabtesco Corp., Polymer Packaging Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., UFlex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pouches Market 2022-2026
Pouches Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis

  • 3M Co. - The company offers pouches that include an enrichment pouch white, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml lactose broth qelac225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml tryptic soy broth qetsb225, 3m enrichment pouch with 225 ml buffered peptone water brot. 

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the flat segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are several types of flat pouches, such as transparent flat pouches, foil flat pouches, vacuum flat pouches, valve flat pouches, metal flat pouches, and three-sided and four-sided sealed flat pouches. Among these types of pouches, three-sided sealing pouches and flat vacuum pouches are preferred by most customers due to their flexibility in the way labels and valves are placed while maintaining the strength of the bag. Hence, the several advantages of flat pouches are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Pouches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pouches market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the pouches market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the pouches market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of pouches market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

