Pouches Market to Reach $72.8 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Pouches Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Stand-up Pouches, Flat Pouches), Material (Plastic, Paper, Bioplastic), Closure Type, End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Homecare, Cosmetics, Healthcare), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031.
The pouches market is expected to reach $72.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2031.
Pouches are flexible packaging solutions made from materials like plastic, aluminum foil, paper, or bioplastics. They are widely used for storing and transporting products across various industries, including food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, and retail. The rapid growth of the cosmetics industry, government initiatives to develop eco-friendly pouches, and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages are factors driving the pouches market's growth. However, stringent government regulations for plastic packaging products hinder market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for pouches for packaging pharmaceutical applications and technological advancements in packaging materials are potential growth opportunities for market players. The market faces substantial challenges, including fluctuating raw material costs and the availability of substitutes.
Moreover, biodegradable and compostable pouches and rising demand for custom stand-up pouches are prominent technology trends in the pouches market.
Key Players:
Some of the major players studied in this report are Amcor plc (Australia), Mondi plc (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Huhtamaki (Finland), ProAmpac (U.S.), Coveris Group (U.K.), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Goglio SpA (Italy), Wipf AG (Switzerland), Korozo A.S. (Turkey), Glenroy, Inc. (U.S.), and Daklapack Group (Netherlands).
Some of the recent developments in this market space are as follows:
- In November 2024, Mespack (Spain) and Amcor plc (Australia) launched a recycle-ready 2L stand-up pouch for home care products such as soaps, cleaners, and laundry detergent.
- In January 2024, Accredo Packaging, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with Fresh-Lock (Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.) (U.S.) to launch a sustainable and child-resistant stand-up pouch for food and consumer products.
Such developments support the segment growth in the pouches market during the forecast period.
Key Findings in the Pouches Market Study:
Among the types studied in this report, the stand-up pouches segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for lightweight and durable packaging, growing preference for resealable features, rising adoption in the food & beverage industry for snack and liquid products, the expanding focus on sustainability with recyclable options, and improvements in packaging technology enhancing visual appeal.
Among the materials studied in this report, the bioplastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging, stringent regulations on plastic usage, growing awareness of carbon footprint reduction, technological advancements in biodegradable materials, and the rising adoption of green initiatives by major manufacturers.
Among the closure types studied in this report, the zipper segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the growing preference for convenience in packaging, expanding use across food, healthcare, and personal care industries, rising consumer demand for reusable and resealable solutions, the increased use of pouches in e-commerce shipments, and innovations in zipper technology for improved sealing.
Among the end users studied in this report, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and on-the-go foods, rising demand for sustainable and visually appealing packaging, growth in the e-commerce food delivery sector, stringent food safety regulations emphasizing hygienic packaging, and innovations in barrier materials to maintain product quality.
Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the region's rapidly expanding food & beverage industry, increasing consumer preference for flexible and convenient packaging, rising disposable income levels, growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions to meet environmental regulations, and the presence of a large manufacturing base supporting cost-effective production.
Scope of the Report:
Pouches Market Assessment—by Type
- Stand-up Pouches
- Bottom Gusset Pouches
- Flat Bottom Pouches
- Side Gusset Pouches
- Spouted Pouches
- Shaped Pouches
- Retort Pouches
- Flat Pouches
- Pillow Pouches
- Four Side Seal Pouches
- Three Side Seal Pouches
- Vacuum Pouches
- Other Types
Pouches Market Assessment—by Material
- Plastic
- Aluminium Foil
- Paper
- Bioplastic
Pouches Market Assessment—by Closure Type
- Tear Notch
- Spout
- Zipper
- Slider
Pouches Market Assessment—by End User
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Homecare
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics
- Retail
- Automotive
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Other End Users
Pouches Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Australia & New Zealand
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)
Pouches Market Research Summary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
250
|
Format
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR (Value)
|
5.6 %
|
Market Size (Value)
|
USD 72.8 Billion by 2031
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type
By Material
By Closure Type
By End User
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest of Europe),
|
Key Companies
|
Amcor plc (Australia), Mondi plc (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Huhtamaki (Finland), ProAmpac (U.S.), Coveris Group (U.K.), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Goglio SpA (Italy), Wipf AG (Switzerland), Korozo A.S. (Turkey), Glenroy, Inc. (U.S.), and Daklapack Group (Netherlands)
