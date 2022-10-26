Poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market to grow by USD 17.86 Bn, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Oct 26, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market size is set to grow by USD 17.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The rise in global poultry meat consumption is driving the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market's growth. However, the increasing popularity of the vegan diet is challenging the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market's growth.
- Brooders
- Feeders
- Waterers
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market in APAC. The demand for poultry meat in APAC is expected to increase during the forecast, owing to factors such as increasing health awareness, the convenience offered by processed meats, and the expanding fast-food chains. Poultries In India have been operating at full capacity utilization due to the high demand for poultry products and an increase in population, higher per capita meat consumption, and increasing demand for diets high in protein. Furthermore, China is the leading producer and consumer of poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers in the APAC owing to the high demand for poultry products in China. Thus, the poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market in APAC are expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to factors such as the growing demand for poultry and other meat products in the region.
- Big Dutchman AG (Holding) - The company offers poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers that include Egg production, Poultry growing, Pig production, Horticulture, and Insect farming.
- Brower Equipment - The company offers poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers that include Brower Feeders, Round Feeders, Feed Cups, Galvanized Steel Feeders, Round Feeders, and Feed Cups, Reel, Flip Top, and Slide Top.
- JAMESWAY INCUBATOR CO INC. - The company offers poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers that design, install, and maintain incubation and hatchery systems.
- LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers that include floor watering, conveyor, and climate systems for poultry, pig, and other animals.
- ME International Installation GMBH - The company offers poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers that include Chick Brooder, Chick Guard, and Brooder Guard.
- OFFICINE FACCO and C. SPA.
- Petersime NV
- ROXELL BV
- Tecno Poultry Equipment s.p.a.
- TEXHA
- Valco Industries Inc.
- VDL Groep
- Vencomatic Group
Poultry Meat Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The poultry meat market size is expected to grow by USD 56.98 billion during 2020-2024. This report extensively covers segments by Product (Chicken meat, Turkey meat, Duck meat, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA).
Poultry Eggs Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The poultry eggs market size has the potential to grow by USD 44.80 billion during 2020-2024. This report extensively covers the market by segment product (shell eggs, specialty eggs, and processed egg products) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 17.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.2
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agrologic Ltd., Big Dutchman AG (Holding), Brower Equipment, Hellmann Poultry GmbH and Co. KG, JAMESWAY INCUBATOR CO INC., LUBING Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening GmbH and Co. KG, ME International Installation GMBH, OFFICINE FACCO and C. SPA., Petersime NV, ROXELL BV, Tecno Poultry Equipment s.p.a., TEXHA, Valco Industries Inc., VDL Groep, and Vencomatic Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
