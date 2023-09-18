Poultry Health Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 6.00 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.79% over forecasted period| Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive research report by Brandessence Market Research (BMRC), "Poultry Health Market 2021 By Type: (Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives), By Application: (Farm, House) 2029". The Poultry Health Market was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6.00 billion in 2025, amplifying with a CAGR of 6.79% over forecasted period.

Poultry encompasses of domesticated birds like ducks, hens, turkey, geese, and quails, which are reared by human beings. These birds are generally reared in poultry farms with an aim to obtain useful products like meat, feathers, and eggs, among others. Poultry animals are susceptible to numerous diseases including bird flus. It is crucial for poultry farmers to emphasize on the health of these birds and provide them with the necessary vaccinations and medications.

This business intelligence assesses the market based on various parameters. The growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges are well elaborated in this report. It contains accurate revenue projections, estimated CAGR, past valuation, and present growth rate of this industry vertical. Apart from that, the major segments and regions are evaluated accurately with an aim to determine the size and scope of the overall market. The key players are highlighted with prime emphasis on their revenue streams, market performance, brand positioning, and strategies, among others.

Key Takeaways:

Poultry Health Market is poised to amplify with a CAGR of 6.79% over 2022-2029.

Growing trends of poultry farming along with the increased consumption of eggs and meat are aiding industry expansion.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share due to the increased trend of livestock and poultry farming along with growing focus on animal health.

Poultry Health Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 3.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.00 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period.

Poultry Health Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Poultry Health Market Revenue forecast in 2025 USD 6.00 billion Market Size in 2018 USD 3.79 billion Market Growth Rate CAGR of 6.79% from 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2029 Key Players/Companies Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco (Eli Lilly), Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Virbac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare & Others

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of Poultry Health Market:

Growing trends of poultry farming along with the increased consumption of eggs and meat are the primary expansion drivers of this industry vertical. Furthermore, rising instances of disease outbreaks like bird flu, rapidly evolving veterinary infrastructure, and growing animal health awareness are creating lucrative opportunities for this business sphere to prosper. Increasing R&D activities in the field coupled with government initiatives promoting sustainable progression of poultry animals are adding momentum to the progression of this marketplace.

Major Growth Drivers:

Escalating demand for poultry products-

There has been an elevating demand for poultry products such as eggs, and meat, among others. This is credited to the increased consumption of these products due to their nutrient rich profile and growing disposable income levels. This has created a need among poultry farmers to focus on the health of the domesticated birds.

Growing prevalence of diseases-

Poultry diseases are highly prevalent across the globe. Disease outbreaks like avian influenza, bacterial infections, and Newcastle disease, among others have claimed the lives of countless poultry animals worldwide. This has created a grave concern among animal health authorities, government, and poultry farmers. Poultry disease prevention and treatment measures have become a top priority in many regions. These factors together are adding momentum to the progression of this business vertical.

Challenges:

High costs- Veterinary products and services can get quite costly, thereby posing a significant challenge for small time poultry or livestock farmers. Due to financial constraints, they might not be able to afford high end vaccines, medications, diagnostic tests, and other related entities. This in turn is hindering the remuneration scope of this market space.

Competitive landscape of Poultry Health Market:

Bayer Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Animal Health

Elanco (Eli Lilly)

Merck

Merial (Sanofi)

Virbac

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Others

Segmental Assessment:

By type, the vaccines segment is poised to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is due to rising focus on preventive healthcare and the growing prevalence of avian flus.

Based on application, the farm segment is anticipated to garner significant returns over the stipulated timeline. This is attributable to the increased trend of poultry farming and the escalating demand for poultry-derived products.

Geographical analysis and landscape:

Middle East & Africa Poultry Health Market:

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over the forecast duration. This is credited to the increased trend of livestock and poultry farming, growing focus on animal health, and rising disposable income levels. Besides, rising consumption of eggs and meat along rapidly evolving veterinary infrastructure are aiding the expansion of this business vertical.

Europe:

Europe is reckoned to showcase the fastest CAGR over the estimated timeframe. This is ascribed to the growing R&D in the field, widespread technological advancements, and rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Moreover, presence of prominent players and existence of favourable reimbursement scenario are augmenting the outlook of this market space.

Opportunities in this industry:

Technological advancements in veterinary sector- There is an influx of high-end technologies in the animal healthcare vertical. Improved vaccines, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals allow for better disease management and health outcomes in poultry flocks. Additionally, emerging technologies like precision agriculture, data analytics, and sensor-based monitoring systems enable poultry farmers to optimize flock health and make informed decisions, leading to improved productivity and reduced losses.

Major developments in Poultry Health Market:

Acquisitions:

In January 2019, Zoetis, one of the leading animal health companies, acquired Performance Livestock Analytics (PLA), a technology company focused on data analytics for livestock producers.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis:

Threat of New Entrants:

The threat of new entrants in the poultry health market is relatively moderate. While there are opportunities in the industry due to increasing global demand for poultry products and the need for better health management, several barriers discourage new players. Established companies already hold significant market share, benefiting from economies of scale, established distribution networks, and well-developed research and development capabilities. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for veterinary products and the need for extensive expertise in animal health further deter potential new entrants.

Bargaining Power of Buyers:

The bargaining power of buyers in the poultry health market can vary depending on the specific context. In the case of large poultry producers and integrators, their size and buying power could give them some leverage to negotiate prices with suppliers of poultry health products (e.g., vaccines, medications). However, the buyers' power may be limited when dealing with unique or essential products, where the switching costs are high. Smaller poultry farmers may have less bargaining power due to their relatively smaller purchasing volumes and financial limitations.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

The bargaining power of suppliers in the poultry health market can be considered relatively moderate. Suppliers of veterinary products and services hold some power, especially for specialized products or technologies. However, the presence of multiple suppliers and ongoing developments in the animal health industry can mitigate supplier power. Companies in this market may also have strong relationships with suppliers or even conduct in-house research and development, reducing dependency on external suppliers.

Threat of Substitutes:

The threat of substitute products or services in the poultry health market is relatively low. Poultry health management requires specific and tailored products, such as vaccines, medications, and diagnostics, which have limited substitutes. While there might be alternative health management practices, such as natural remedies or herbal supplements, they may not offer the same level of effectiveness as specialized veterinary products.

Competitive Rivalry:

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the poultry health market is moderate to high. The market is competitive with several established players and numerous smaller companies vying for market share. The competition is driven by factors such as product efficacy, quality, pricing, and customer relationships. Additionally, advancements in veterinary medicine and technology can lead to new product offerings and intensify competition among existing players.

