Poultry Keeping Machinery Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the poultry keeping machinery market are VDL Groep, Vencomatic Group, Ziggity Systems Inc, AP Poultry Equipments, Texha Production Associate LLC, Tecno Poultry Equipment spa, Valco Companies Inc, Salmet International GmbH, The GSI Group Inc, Kishore Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd, Gartech Equipments Private Limited, Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment Co Ltd, Officine Facco and Co Spa, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc, and Big Dutchman AG.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372107/?utm_source=PRN







The global poultry keeping machinery market is expected to grow from $ 3.93 billion in 2021 to $ 4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The poultry keeping machinery market is expected to grow to $ 5.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The poultry keeping machinery market consists of sales of poultry keeping machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in poultry farming to enhance productivity, reduce maintenance costs, enhance the safety of animals, and maintain the health of animals. Poultry-keeping machinery refers to equipment used in poultry farming to maintain temperatures, humidity, and a healthy environment.



The main types of poultry keeping machinery are feeding devices, climate control systems, hatchery breeding and management, broiler harvesting and slaughtering, residue and waste management, and others.The feeding devices use poultry machinery to reduce feed waste and maintain the quality of feed.



A feeding device refers to equipment used for the feeding of food materials to animals.The different applications include feeding chickens, feeding ducks, and feeding geese.



The several end-users include farms and poultry factories.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poultry keeping machinery market in 2021. The regions covered in the poultry keeping machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased consumption of poultry meat is expected to drive the poultry-keeping machinery market going forward.Poultry meat is defined as the safe-to-eat portion of any domestic avian species, including chickens, turkeys, and ducks, that provides high-quality animal protein and nutrient-rich food.



The consumption of poultry meat is increasing due to the preference of people toward animal protein, nutrient-rich foods, and safe meat.Growing poultry for meat consumption requires a variety of equipment for the healthy and secure production of poultry.



For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture or Economic Research Service (USDA-ERS), a US-based government agency, in 2021, poultry production and sales were $ 46.1 billion, an increase of 31% from $ 35.1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increase in consumption of poultry meat is driving the demand for the poultry-keeping machinery market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry-keeping machinery market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating robotic technologies to enhance poultry production and improve animal health and productivity.



For instance, in December 2021, TIBOT Technologies, a France-based technology company, launched T-MOOV robotic technology in agriculture and poultry farming.This robotic technology helps to reduce time consumed on repetitive tasks and maintain cleanliness on poultry farms, increasing productivity and security.



T-MOOV requires no technical installation and launches with just two presses.



In October 2020, VDL Groep, a Netherlands-based company specializing in manufacturing agriculture and farming equipment, acquired Jansen Poultry Equipment for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help VDL Groep expand its product portfolio in the field of the poultry sector, automated feeding systems, and housing and egg transport systems.



Jansen Poultry Equipment is a Netherlands-based manufacturing company specializing in poultry farming equipment and automated feeding systems.



The countries covered in the poultry keeping machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The poultry keeping machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides poultry keeping machinery market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a poultry keeping machinery market share, detailed poultry keeping machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the poultry keeping machinery industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372107/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker