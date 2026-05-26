Poultry Processing Equipment Market worth $8.61 billion by 2035- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The poultry processing equipment market is estimated to be USD 4.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2035

2022–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 4.97 billion

USD 4.97 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 8.61 billion

USD 8.61 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 6.3%

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of poultry processing equipment market is driven by increasing poultry meat production, rising demand for processed and packaged poultry products, growing adoption of automation in poultry processing facilities, and stringent food safety and hygiene regulations across the global poultry industry.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 25.6% of the poultry processing equipment market in 2026.

By equipment type, the cut-up and portioning equipment segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of 14.2% in 2026.

By product type, the fresh processed segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035.

By automation level, the fully automated segment is expected to hold a dominant market share.

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The market for poultry processing machinery is experiencing substantial growth mainly because of the increased global demand for both poultry meat products and already processed poultry items. Poultry processing machinery plays a crucial role in ensuring efficiency, quality, and hygiene while also facilitating large-scale production in processing plants. The increased demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat poultry products is prompting manufacturing companies to switch to technologically advanced systems of slaughtering, defeathering, evisceration, chilling, and deboning. Increasing focus on food safety regulations and labor cost reduction is further driving the adoption of advanced poultry processing equipment globally.

The other significant reason that has resulted in market expansion includes the growth of commercial poultry production as well as poultry processing plants, especially in emerging economies. The growing use of automation, robotic technologies, and AI-powered inspection machines, along with high-capacity processing lines, is leading to increased output rates, reduced contamination levels, and improved efficiency. Additionally, significant investments from quick service restaurants, food retailers, and meat processors focusing on exports have heightened the demand for high-speed poultry processing equipment. Furthermore, an increasing awareness of meat processing hygiene and a rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable meat processing methods are contributing to the growth of the global poultry processing equipment market.

By region, Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing market for poultry processing equipment during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for poultry processing equipment owing to rapid growth in commercial poultry production operations, an increase in poultry meat consumption, and significant investments made in advanced facilities in nations like China, India, Japan, and Thailand. Increased urbanization, shifting consumption trends toward healthy foods, and increased demand for processed poultry meat products have compelled poultry processing companies to invest in automated and high-throughput equipment. Apart from this, enhanced food safety measures, rising exports of poultry meat products, and the presence of rapidly growing fast-food restaurants are boosting market growth.

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By equipment type, quality control and inspection segment to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period.

Quality control and inspection equipment has become the fastest-growing category among the equipment types used for poultry processing due to the growing concern for safety, quality, and compliance with regulations regarding poultry products. Advanced technologies like X-ray inspection, vision inspection, metal detection, and quality management equipment have been adopted by processors to reduce contamination and improve product quality and efficiency. Growing consumer preference for poultry products that are hygienically processed and strict food safety regulations are driving the use of quality inspection equipment.

By product type, pre-cooked segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

By product type, the pre-cooked segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and time-saving food products among consumers. The rising popularity of frozen meals, quick service restaurants, and processed poultry snacks is driving poultry processors and poultry producers across the world to invest in advanced cooking, chilling, and portioning equipment. Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization, in combination with the growing demand for shelf-stable value-added poultry products, are driving the growth of the pre-cooked product segment further.

Top Companies in the Poultry Processing Equipment Market

The report profiles key players such as JBT Marel Corporation (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BAADER Group (Germany), Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V. (Netherlands), Middleby Corporation (US), Duravant LLC (US), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bayle SA (France), Cattaruzzi Srl (Italy), Drobtech (Poland), Cantrell Gainco Group, Inc. (US), Jilin SSK Electromechanical Co., Ltd. (China), Dutch Poultry Technology B.V. (Netherlands), Meitech (Brazil), and Wrightfield Ltd. (UK), among others.

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