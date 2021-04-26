Pouring on More Non-Dairy Choices: Dunkin' Launches Coconutmilk with New Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers and Coconutmilk Iced Latte

CANTON, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's demand for non-dairy options continues to grow, Dunkin' is adding even more choices to its menu to keep guests running in refreshing new ways. To kick off the summer season, the brand today announced the addition of coconutmilk as an alternative to dairy at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning April 28. With this launch, Dunkin' will offer colorful new Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers and the new Coconutmilk Iced Latte. Guests can also customize their favorite hot and iced beverages with creamy coconutmilk, joining oatmilk and almondmilk as non-dairy options.

Building on the success of the Dunkin' Refreshers lineup, guests can now enjoy the tropical taste of coconutmilk paired with vibrant fruit flavors in new Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers. These perfect pick-me-ups offer a boost of energy and bursts of flavor, combining coconutmilk, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins* for a moment of refresh any time of day. Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers come in three colorful varieties that look as good as they taste. The flavors of these beautifully bright beverages that guests will be eager to show off throughout the summer include:

Pink Strawberry : Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconutmilk.

: Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors combined with coconutmilk. Golden Peach : Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconutmilk.

: Peach Passion Fruit flavors combined with coconutmilk. Purple Pomegranate: Blueberry Pomegranate flavors combined with coconutmilk.

For an easy way to stay cool with coconutmilk as the temps heat up, Dunkin' is serving medium-sized Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers for the special price of $3 from April 28 through May 25.

For another exciting way to experience coconutmilk, guests can also enjoy Dunkin's new Coconutmilk Iced Latte, which delivers a delicious blend of roasted espresso notes and subtly sweet, nutty coconut for a refreshing new sip. The creamy, smooth texture and hints of coconut make for a cool non-dairy iced latte with a fun, tropical twist and just the right amount of sweetness.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "The start of the summer season is the perfect time to expand our menu with coconutmilk, another exciting non-dairy choice for our guests. From our colorful Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers to our creamy Coconutmilk Iced Latte, Dunkin' is crafting the coolest coconutmilk beverages to keep our guests refreshed and running, throughout summer and all year-long."

Dunkin's introduction of coconutmilk continues the brand's commitment to bringing guests more non-dairy options for customizing their favorite coffee, espresso, specialty, and tea-based beverages, and innovative menu items that democratize delicious. In 2020, Dunkin' became one of the first national chains to make oatmilk available nationwide, and has offered almondmilk since 2014.

*A good source of B3, B5, B6 and B12.

