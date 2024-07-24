~Pourri Teams Up with "The World of CLASH" Maker Supercell to Launch Limited Edition, NFC-Enabled Poo~Pourri Pocket Sprayer at San Diego Comic-Con

New "Battle Breeze" Toilet Spray Brings In-Game Rewards, Available On-Site and for Purchase Online July 26

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ~Pourri , from the makers of Poo~Pourri—the company known for freshening funky odors without the funky ingredients—is bringing its cheeky humor to San Diego Comic-Con in collaboration with Supercell, the Finnish mobile gaming giant behind the globally renowned CLASH series. Beginning July 26, attendees will have the first-ever opportunity to experience "Bathroom Battlestation," an immersive twist on the newly released NFC-enabled Poo~Pourri pocket sprayer that leverages "Tap" technology to merge the bathroom experience with the World of CLASH.

"Everybody poops, no surprise there, but what most people might not know is that more than 50% of gamers play while going #2," said Suzy Young (Batiz), CEO of ~Pourri. "Since finding new ways to defeat funky smells is our specialty, being able to have honest conversations like this made working with this iconic gaming giant that much more fun. It's a pinch-me moment for our team to be at Comic-Con for the first time, and to be a part of creating a memorable experience for gamers around the world."

Developed by agency The Ninth, the NFC-enabled pocket sprayer unlocks in-game rewards via browser landing page for both Clash Royale and Clash of Clans when tapped to an NFC-capable smartphone. Users can expect new Emotes for Clash Royale and an existing Decoration for Clash of Clans, plus chances to win prizes and earn Clash Rewards.

Those not able to visit the Comic-Con Bathroom Battlestation at the corner of First Ave and Island Ave (450 Second Ave) will still be able to participate by ordering "Battle Breeze" online, with access to claim rewards through Sept. 26, while supplies last.

"We first experimented with our NFC-enabled bottles in 2023, and since then have been focused on expanding this new era of consumer engagement, including bringing it to SXSW this year," said Young (Batiz). "So when we were presented with the opportunity to collaborate with the Supercell team to not only create a limited edition scent and bottle, but be a part of their Bathroom Battlestation with our interactive "Tap" experience, we jumped at the chance."

Formulated with essential oils and powered by the company's Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology to trap bathroom odor under the water's surface, "Battle Breeze" will be available in the Cypress Woods scent, an aromatic blend of pine and cedar paired with fresh citrus. The new pocket sprayer will come in limited 1 oz quantities, and part of special giveaways on-site at San Diego Comic-Con, as well as for purchase on Amazon and Pourri.com , for $7.99 starting July 26.

Visit the official "Battle Breeze" webpage to be a part of the countdown and learn more.

ABOUT~POURRI, THE MAKERS OF POO~POURRI:

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Young (Batiz) in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is a company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh. From your home, body and beyond, ~Pourri ensures all aspects of life smell amazing—without the funky ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are formulated with essential oils, plant-based ingredients, and our Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Ulta, Walgreens, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.pourri.com .

Media Contact

Trailblaze

[email protected]

SOURCE Pourri