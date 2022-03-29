Poverello To Receive National Recognition

WILTON MANORS, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poverello's Pop-Up Eat Well Center will receive national recognition later this month as a project making a meaningful impact in food and nutrition security.

Drake University's Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement will recognize Poverello's initiative in an upcoming edition of the Harkin on Wellness publication. Additionally, Poverello Live Well Center Manager, Brad Barnes, will formally accept recognition at the Institute's Harkin on Wellness Symposium March 29, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.

"We're excited to be selected from submissions from all over the country by such a prestigious organization," CEO Thomas Pietrogallo said. "We try to create programs that are scalable and replicable by those who would like to do so in other parts of the country. We are exceptionally grateful to our funders for their support."

The Pop-Up Eat Well Center distributes short-term healthy food assistance in areas of greatest documented need and could serve as a model for the rest of the nation in addressing food insecurity. Under the Poverello program, a family could receive up to six weeks of nutritious assistance while also applying for federal assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Harkin Institute works to advance Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin's legacy on wellness, nutrition, and other key issues.

For more on Poverello visit: www.Poverello.org

For more on The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement visit

https://harkininstitute.drake.edu/what-we-do/health/

Media Contact:

Thomas Pietrogallo

954-561-3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Poverello Center, Inc.