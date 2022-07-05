Povidone Iodine Market to Garner $242.2 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry and surge in demand for antiseptic creams drive the growth of the global povidone iodine market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Povidone Iodine Market by Formulation Type (Scrub, Topical Solution, Ointments, and Others) and Application (Skin Sterilization, Instrument Sterilization, Disinfectant, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031'. According to the report, the global povidone iodine industry generated $152.6 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $242.2 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry and surge in demand for antiseptic creams drive the growth of the global povidone iodine market. However, side effects associated with the usage of povidone iodine restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17427

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global povidone iodine market, owing to increased demand for disinfectant and instrument sterilizer.

For healthcare professionals, nose and oral cleansing with povidone iodine has been recommended as a COVID-19 infection prevention intervention.

The trend is going to continue post-pandemic as well.

The topical solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on formulation type, the topical solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global povidone iodine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increased demand for povidone iodine topical solution from medical and healthcare industry.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Povidone Iodine Market at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17427?reqfor=covid

The Disinfectant segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the disinfectant segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global povidone iodine market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased instances of skin burn, accidents, and other injuries. However, the instrument sterilization segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for instrument sterilization in COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global povidone iodine market, due to the presence of large consumer base for healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in population and rise in pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Company Avrio Health L.P.

BASF SE

Glide Chem Private Limited

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

Luxica Pharma Inc

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Limited

Thatcher Company

Vishal Laboratories

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/povidone-iodine-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Formalin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Silver Salt Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Potassium Iodide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Silver Iodide Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research