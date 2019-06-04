POW Audio Announces Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Global Growth

Prior to joining POW Audio, Stein served as chief revenue officer and general manager of Kano, a manufacturer of DIY computing and coding kits, where he led all global commercial activity while running all North American operations. Stein's leadership helped Kano earn billing as Fast Company's Second Most Innovative Company in Consumer Electronics, behind Apple. Stein led the acquisition of more than 10,000 mass market retail doors including Amazon, Apple, Argos, Australia Geographic, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Costco, Harrods, Indigo, JB Hifi, Microsoft, Target, The Source, Staples, Telstra, Walmart and many more. Stein also developed and launched Kano's acclaimed Harry Potter Coding Kit, which was named Time Magazine's Best Invention of 2018.

"Throughout my career, I've always looked to be a part of teams that put a premium on people, design, quality, value and innovation," Stein said. "POW Audio fits that bill, creativity and innovation is in our company's DNA, and WaveBloom's delivering of 'more sound, less box' technology will shape the future of the speaker industry. I could not be more excited to lead efforts to get this new expandable speaker technology distributed, heard and enjoyed around the world."

Stein is a professional musician and has a proven track record of creating new technology, consumer electronics, musical instrument and professional audio categories, transforming high-growth start-ups from seed to scale. Before joining Kano, Stein led global sales at ROLI Ltd., was CEO of Libratone Inc., VP of marketing of Behringer (now MUSIC Tribe), managing director of Numark (now InMusic Brands), director of marketing of Line 6, product marketing manager of the Avedis Zildjian Company and more. In both 2012 and 2017, Stein was recognized on Dealerscope Magazine's 40 under 40.

Stein currently sits on the board of the Consumer Technology Association's Small Business Council and Soundbrenner LLC. Stein holds degrees from Berklee College of Music, Harvard University and recently completed an executive program at MIT's Sloan School of Management.

"As POW Audio continues to leverage the WaveBloom technology and introduce disruptive new products, Gregg is the ideal person to spearhead our company's growth and commercial sales efforts," POW Audio Founder and Chairman Glen Walter said. "He understands our customers, the value proposition of our technology and has a proven track record of helping emerging audio and consumer electronics companies scale. We are thrilled to have an experienced leader like Gregg, someone who is the right cultural fit, passionate about music and sound, brings execution excellence and a proven growth playbook to help us distribute POW Audio around the globe."

