POW Audio Debuts Biz And Una Ultra For Business And Consumer Mass Markets At CES 2020

Biz is a pocketable, magnetic and water-resistant speaker that, for the first time ever, seamlessly combines superior teleconferencing and entertainment options, providing unmatched versatility for the entrepreneurial nomad and music lover. With more professionals working on the go, at home or in non-traditional offices, Biz is an ultra-portable mobile solution that, unlike other conference speakers, can be used to close the deal and open up the party anywhere you choose to conduct business or celebrate your successes. Biz boasts a premium 360-degree microphone and dual drivers, automatic echo cancellation and noise suppression for rich, clear audio to be received in and played out of the easily mountable speaker. Because of its magnetic design, Biz can be attached to metal surfaces and just about anywhere else with its included Universal Mount, like the back of one's phone for convenient carrying. Biz is capable of enhancing any of life's moments, at home clicked to your fridge, during your commute or on your boardroom table.

Una Ultra, a block-rocking, water-resistant party speaker that collapses down flat for unparalleled portability, features three professional-quality drivers that deliver unrivaled sound and volume, quick charging capabilities, as well as the ability to charge your other devices from Una Ultra, smart voice assistance (for platforms such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri) and volume controls for DJing your happening. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, Una Ultra comes equipped with USB-C and USB-A ports, and its massive passive radiator chamber produces robust audio resonance ideal for taking tailgating, college parties, home media and more to the next level. Una Ultra delivers the loudest, deepest high-def audio performance from POW to date.

All POW Audio speakers feature WaveBloom technology and will be on display at CES 2020, which starts tomorrow and runs through Jan. 10th, including Una™, which was selected as a 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree. WaveBloom, one of the most revolutionary technologies in speaker history, allows each unit to collapse for demonstrably advanced portability, and expand, creating an air-filled chamber that creates best-in-class bass, audio clarity and volume across the entire POW Audio product line. POW Audio will be showcasing its entire product line at Booth 41564 (Tech West) in the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

"The energy here at CES is infectious," POW Audio Founder, Executive Chairman and CVO Glen Walter said. "We are eager to demonstrate our groundbreaking innovations in the portable speaker and telecon spaces to a wider audience, and to gather exciting feedback from partners and more. Over the last year, we set out to develop designs that would address more key touchpoints for our customers to enjoy the benefits of WaveBloom in their daily lives. Biz is our first product that empowers the modern professional, and Una Ultra offers all of our listeners huge, professional-quality sound they can take with them anywhere."

The WaveBloom concept was first conceived when Walter's son, Cameron, became frustrated with the offerings among Bluetooth speakers. Cameron found that speakers were either too clunky or didn't provide quality sound in a portable format. That prompted the father-son duo to develop the WaveBloom technology, which spawned the company's first product, the Mo™ expandable Bluetooth speaker.

Both Biz and Una Ultra use Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, including but not limited to Apple and Android smartphones, tablets and computers. Two Biz speakers can Stereo Sync together, as can two Una Ultra speakers, for true L/R stereo immersion and maximum amplitude. Biz retails for $149.99 USD, and Una Ultra is priced at $299.99 USD.

Biz has a height of 4.4 inches, width of 2.5 inches and a depth of 1 inch (collapsed) or 2.1 inches (expanded). It features a premium 360-degree teleconference microphone, echo cancellation and noise suppression technology, as well as 12 hours of playtime. Biz includes a Universal Mount, USB-C charging cable and protective travel bag.

Una Ultra has a height of 12.5 inches, width of 12.2 inches and a depth of 4.1 inches (collapsed) or 7.5 inches (expanded). Una Ultra features three high def audio drivers, volume controls, a microphone, USB-C and USB-A inputs (for charging Una Ultra and charging other devices from Una Ultra), 20 hours of playtime and smart integrations for Google, Amazon and Apple voice assistants. It includes a fast-charging USB-C power supply.

"Our retail, distribution and brand partners have been instrumental in helping POW Audio amplify our remarkable WaveBloom audio technology in the consumer electronics marketplace," POW Audio Chief Executive Officer Gregg Stein said. "In addition to our award-winning Mo, Una and Una X products, we're thrilled to introduce our first-ever solution for business, as well as our largest listening experience so far."

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily enhance any of life's moments—anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com, or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

