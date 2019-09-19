POW Audio Grows Product Portfolio with New Expandable Una™ Speaker Line

Una and Una X will utilize POW Audio's WaveBloom technology, one of the most revolutionary technologies in speaker history, which transforms the company's latest speaker innovation into an expandable, air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance and unrivaled sound quality. Use of the technology allows both units to collapse for ultimate portability, easily carried in a backpack, suitcase or handbag. Earlier this year, POW Audio released the Mo™ Bluetooth speaker, a pocket-sized, magnetic unit that promotes unparalleled portability combined with high-quality resonance and frequency response. With the launch of the Una line, POW Audio now offers ultra-portability with stunning sound and volume across multiple classes of wireless speakers.

Purchase of Una includes an adjustable travel strap that can easily attach to most backpacks for on-the-go entertainment during any type of commuting or adventuring—whether walking, biking, hiking or scootering. Additionally, Una, which is sinkproof when expanded, comes with a Lily Float that attaches to the unit and stabilizes the speaker on water such that the speaker grill is facing upward for clear listening. Una X is small enough to fit in a backpack but offers the high-quality resonance of bigger, bulkier speakers via its omnidirectional speaker driver, which allows sound to travel from all sides of the speaker.

The Una line is compatible with almost any sound source device, including but not limited to Apple and Android products. Any two units in the Una line can be synced together to provide true stereo immersion.

"At POW Audio, we're constantly thinking about how we can get WaveBloom to enhance the lives of as many people as possible," POW Audio Founder, Chairman and CEO Glen Walter said. "Our answer remains consistent: Create purpose-driven innovations that not only deliver demonstrably improved audio performance, but also added value with unique functionality and real versatility. The practicality and unmatched portability of our Una line is as noteworthy as its sound. Whether it be for at-home enjoyment, the on-the-go commuter or the traveler sitting by the pool, Una and Una X offer listening experiences and convenience unlike any other in the space."

POW Audio's WaveBloom concept was first conceived when Walter's son, Cameron, became frustrated with the offerings among portable Bluetooth speakers. Cameron found that speakers were either too clunky or didn't provide quality sound. That prompted the father-son duo to develop the WaveBloom technology, which spawned the company's first product, the Mo Bluetooth speaker.

Una charges via a USB-C charging cord and delivers 14 hours of runtime on a full two-hour charge. Una's specs are 6.4 inches high, 6.8 inches wide and 2 inches deep (expanded). Una X is 8 inches high, 7.8 inches wide and 4 inches deep (expanded). Una X charges via a USB-C charging cord and features 16 hours of playing time. Una X also includes a microphone.

Una retails for $99.99 USD and Una X for $149.99 USD. Both are available for purchase at Amazon, www.powaudio.com and will soon be available at select premium retailers in the US, UK and Canada later this fall. To learn more, please visit powaudio.com .

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, and with a new European subsidiary in the UK, POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com , or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

