POW Audio Product Portfolio Debuts at b8ta Retail Stores

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POW Audio, the new audio brand that is redefining speaker design to deliver unparalleled sound quality and ultra-portability through its patented WaveBloom™ technology, announced today the company's award-winning Mo™ Bluetooth speaker is available at b8ta stores across the U.S. b8ta , the experiential retailer reimagining physical retail, will feature the pocket-sized, magnetic Mo that promotes unmatched portability combined with high-quality resonance and demonstrably impressive volume for a speaker its size.

Mo features WaveBloom, one of the most revolutionary technologies in speaker history, which allows each unit to collapse for superior portability, and expand, creating an air-filled chamber that delivers best-in-class bass, audio clarity and volume across the entire POW Audio product line. The WaveBloom concept was first conceived when POW Audio CEO and Chairman Glen Walter's son, Cameron, became frustrated with the offerings among portable Bluetooth speakers. Cameron found that speakers were either too clunky or didn't provide quality sound. That prompted the father-son duo to develop the WaveBloom technology, which spawned the company's first product, the Mo Bluetooth speaker.

b8ta is a software-powered retailer focused on product discovery and enhancing the in-store customer experience. The company curates and selects products to showcase in their stores based on industry-leading innovation. That core ethos naturally generated interest in POW's WaveBloom-enhanced speaker family. b8ta uses software to provide insights on the number of customers and amount of time that is spent engaging with a particular product. This not only allows b8ta to manage and improve the in-store experience, but also will provide POW Audio with key analytics that will help market and scale the brand.

Mo is also available on POW Audio's brand website ( powaudio.com ), Amazon, and coming soon to additional select premium retail partners as well.

"This partnership marks a seminal moment in POW Audio's history," POW Audio Chief Revenue Officer Gregg Stein said. "Our team is constantly looking to partner with other innovative companies, which this partnership with b8ta embodies. b8ta represents the future of retail, and WaveBloom is the future of audio technology. We're two companies that hold innovation paramount and I cannot think of a better partner to help get WaveBloom into the hands of more consumers."

"b8ta is excited to work with POW Audio's father-son team to expand the reach and accessibility of the company's Mo Bluetooth speaker," said Carrie Kelly, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at b8ta. "POW Audio's innovative WaveBloom technology is a perfect example of a new product that customers seek to experience in real life, and we're eager to deliver that opportunity to b8ta store visitors across the country."

Mo is compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, including but not limited to Apple and Android products. Any two Mo units can be synced together for true stereo immersion. Because Mo is magnetic, listeners can stick it to a fridge, car bodies and more, and it can easily be attached to the back of a smartphone (or any other non-magnetic surface) using POW's Universal Mount. Every purchase of Mo comes with the Universal Mount, as well as the POW Wallet, which attaches to the Universal Mount and can be swapped for Mo to conveniently carry cash and cards.

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, and with a new European subsidiary in the UK, POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com , or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

