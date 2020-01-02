POW Audio Promotes Gregg Stein to Chief Executive Officer; Founder/Chairman Glen Walter to be Executive Chairman and Chief Vision Officer

As CEO, Stein will be responsible for the daily strategic leadership of POW Audio. Walter, who founded POW Audio with his son, Cam, will remain fully engaged as Executive Chairman and CVO, managing overall corporate governance, new growth initiatives, product, design, marketing strategy and investor relations, as well as the vision required to steer its course into the future.

"We've created an aggressive growth plan for POW Audio that will allow us to individually focus on distinctive areas of the company in order to realize our commercial vision," Stein said. "Glen and I have formed an immutable bond collaborating on POW Audio's corporate growth strategy and execution. Together, with the broader POW Audio management team, we will expand, amplify, impact and inspire while bringing game-changing audio experiences to millions around the globe."

Said Walter: "It's time for POW to scale and Gregg will 'turn it up to 11'. This strategic move will enable our personal strengths to amplify, expanding our effectiveness. I am confident that our management plan and Gregg's immediate impact on our commercial vision will ensure the success of POW Audio for years to come."

About Gregg Stein:

Prior to his executive role at POW Audio, Gregg was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and General Manager of Kano Computing, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2019, just behind Apple, where he developed and launched Kano's Harry Potter Coding Kit, "TIME's Best Invention of 2018." At Kano, he led all global commercial activities, while managing the North American operations. Before joining Kano, Stein held various executive leadership positions at ROLI Ltd., Libratone Inc., Behringer (now MUSIC Tribe), Numark (now InMusic Brands), Line 6, Avedis Zildjian Company and more. Stein currently also holds board seats at Consumer Technology Association (CTA), ROYBI Robot and Soundbrenner Ltd. Stein holds degrees from Berklee College of Music, Harvard University and recently completed an executive program at MIT's Sloan School of Management.

About Glen Walter:

Prior to the founding of POW Audio, Glen enjoyed over 30 years of product development/brand and management experience. He is also the founder, now advisor, to the board of an international design studio with offices in Boston and New York City. He has designed and/or licensed products for a myriad of companies including Procter & Gamble, Nike, Microsoft, Burton Snowboards, Samsung, Herman Miller, Tumi, Braun, Coke, Pepsi, Philips, General Foods, Staples, Reebok, IBM, Under Armour, Sharp, OXO and Motorola—totaling over a billion dollars in revenue for his clients and licensors. Glen has been extensively published and is a popular guest lecturer, having presented at MIT, Harvard, Babson, NYU, IDSA, DMI, Syracuse and others.

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily enhance any of life's moments—anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com, or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

