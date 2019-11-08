POW Audio Una Bluetooth Speaker Earns CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

Una is powered by WaveBloom technology, one of the most revolutionary technologies in speaker history, which transforms the company's latest speaker innovation into an expandable, air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better audio resonance and unrivaled volume. Use of the technology allows Una to collapse for portability, easily carried in a backpack, large purse or suitcase. Purchase of Una includes an adjustable travel strap that can easily attach to most backpacks for on-the-go entertainment for any type of commuting—whether walking, biking or scootering. Additionally, Una comes with a Lily Float that attaches to the unit, allowing it to float while stabilized on water.

"Our team of skilled Audio Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Industrial Designers and Product Developers combined to deliver an innovative product that achieved an optimal balance of consumer experience and performance," POW Audio Co-Founder and CEO Glen Walter said. "We are all humbled by this honor, but simultaneously motivated to continue to deliver products that not only sound incredible, but also offer unique added value and practicality through purpose-driven designs and innovative features."

Una is water-resistant and splash-proof when its valve is closed (in its contracted state) and unsinkable when expanded. Una charges via a USB-C charging cord and delivers 14 hours of runtime on a full two-hour charge. Una's specs are: 6.4 inches high, 6.8 inches wide and 2 inches deep (when collapsed).

POW Audio's concept was first conceived when Walter's son, Cameron, became frustrated with the offerings among portable Bluetooth speakers. Cameron found that speakers were either too clunky or didn't provide a quality sound. That prompted the father-son duo to develop the WaveBloom technology, which spawned the company's first product, the Mo™ Bluetooth speaker, a pocket-sized unit that promotes ultra-portability combined with premium sound and surprisingly big volume that is a hallmark of POW Audio.

"This award will help further POW Audio's mission of enhancing any of life's experiences anywhere with amazing sound and unmatched convenience," POW Audio Vice President of Marketing Evan O'Brien said. "Una's groundbreaking design, ultra-portability and unique attributes will reimagine expectations for the Bluetooth speaker space, and allow anyone to enjoy music, podcasts and more on the beach, by the pool, at home or on the go, unlike they ever have before."

About POW Audio

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's redefining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com , or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

Media Contact:

Jon Gluskin | Branded Public Relations | jgluskin@brandedpublicrelations.com | 847-308-1314

SOURCE POW Audio

Related Links

https://powaudio.com/

