POW Audio's First Expandable Speaker, Mo, Is Now Available For Pre-Order, With Shipping Beginning In March

"Getting to share Mo with people around the world is an exciting milestone for us at POW Audio, as this small but powerful speaker is a great showcase for what our patented WaveBloom technology has to offer," said POW Audio Founder Glen Walter. "Mo's expandable design not only improves sound quality and delivers huge volume, but it makes it extremely easy for listeners to take great sound with them wherever they go."

Mo (SRP: $99.99) can be easily attached to the back of a smartphone using POW Audio's universal mount, and, when not in use, Mo can be folded down flat to the back of the phone and is compact enough to fit in a pocket. The universal mount, as well as a wallet that can be swapped on when Mo is not attached, are included with the purchase of Mo. Also now available for pre-order are POW Audio's custom, high-quality Click cases, which support Mo and the wallet and are sold separately (SRP: $17.99). The cases are currently available for iPhone X/XS, XR, XS Max, 7/8, 7 Plus/8 Plus.

Mo also offers Stereo Sync, where two individual Mo speakers can be paired together, spreading left and right channels and boosting amplitude for an immersive, true stereo experience.

Mo is offered in both light and dark color schemes (Snow and Graphite) with accent colors for the logo and vibration feet. It is water resistant, UV stable, and compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 at a range of up to 100ft. Mo charges via a USB-C charging cord and delivers eight hours of runtime on a full two-hour charge. Mo's specs are: 4.375" L, 2.5" W, and .937" H (collapsed), and it weighs approximately 7oz.

Mo's body is injection molded. The bottom plate is molded of polycarbonate, and the grill is a custom perforated steel sheet that is stamped and coated. The top plate, the expandable bellows, and the bottom ring are over-molded together, creating an airtight acoustic seal. The top plate and the bottom ring are polycarbonate. Mo's expandable middle is a pure TPU, allowing it to expand from slim and portable to a big-sounding speaker. When expanded, the speakers have a smooth, air-filled chamber with continuously curved, non-stepped walls.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, POW Audio is the bold, new brand that's reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange, and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere. For more information, visit us at www.powaudio.com , or on: Instagram: @powaudio | Facebook: @powaudio | Twitter: @powaudio

