Powder Coating Plus Highlighted at SEMA Show 2023

News provided by

Powder Coating Plus

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Las Vegas-based power coating business expands on custom vehicle projects.

LAS  VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Coating Plus (PC+), a 23-year Las Vegas business, was showcased on several custom-built vehicles at the 2023 SEMA Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Having served both in-state and nationwide customers across several industries including marine, manufacturing, casinos, and real estate development projects, PC+ looks to expand upon the ever-growing market of vehicle customization.

"When we walked the SEMA Show this year, it was great to see many of the customized vehicles that we've worked on displayed across the convention center floor," said Adam Fradella, owner of PC+. "The automotive aftermarket industry is projected to be a $535 billion market in 2024. We see this as a great opportunity for PC+'s service expansion." 

Distinguished by their attention to detail, PC+ has remained competitive in the market without sacrificing customer service level and quality production processes that are pivotal to the finished product, elements which are important to custom vehicle owners and builders.  "For this year's SEMA show we were challenged to powder coat match aftermarket bumpers to the Mopar sting gray OEM color on a JL Wrangler Rubicon build," recalls Fradella. "We produced several samples and had meetings with the builder, Christina Kwan of Kwan International, to effectively collaborate. In the end, we found a great match."

Upon the SEMA Show's conclusion, an entire year's worth of upcoming collector and classic car shows follow. From Barrett-Jackson and Mecum Auctions to the National Roadster Show and Detroit Autorama where the prestigious Riddler Award is presented, PC+ sees no limitations to the vehicle parts that can be powder coated. "From the chassis to roll cages, wheels for off road, classic, and sports cars – you name it, we've powder coated it," concludes Fradella.

About Powder Coating Plus

Established in 2001, Powder Coating Plus (PC+) is a UL approved facility for clear coating applications over polished brass, copper, stainless steel, and other powder coated surfaces. PC+'s large oven capacities accommodate projects up to 50-ft long. PC+ serves the industrial, commercial, real estate, casinos, manufacturing, residential, trade show and automotive markets – handling projects of all sizes.  For more information, visit www.lvpcp.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Kwan
Kwan International
702-292-5112
[email protected]

SOURCE Powder Coating Plus

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.