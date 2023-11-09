Powder Coating Plus Highlighted at SEMA Show 2023

Las Vegas-based power coating business expands on custom vehicle projects.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Coating Plus (PC+), a 23-year Las Vegas business, was showcased on several custom-built vehicles at the 2023 SEMA Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Having served both in-state and nationwide customers across several industries including marine, manufacturing, casinos, and real estate development projects, PC+ looks to expand upon the ever-growing market of vehicle customization.

"When we walked the SEMA Show this year, it was great to see many of the customized vehicles that we've worked on displayed across the convention center floor," said Adam Fradella, owner of PC+. "The automotive aftermarket industry is projected to be a $535 billion market in 2024. We see this as a great opportunity for PC+'s service expansion."

Distinguished by their attention to detail, PC+ has remained competitive in the market without sacrificing customer service level and quality production processes that are pivotal to the finished product, elements which are important to custom vehicle owners and builders. "For this year's SEMA show we were challenged to powder coat match aftermarket bumpers to the Mopar sting gray OEM color on a JL Wrangler Rubicon build," recalls Fradella. "We produced several samples and had meetings with the builder, Christina Kwan of Kwan International, to effectively collaborate. In the end, we found a great match."

Upon the SEMA Show's conclusion, an entire year's worth of upcoming collector and classic car shows follow. From Barrett-Jackson and Mecum Auctions to the National Roadster Show and Detroit Autorama where the prestigious Riddler Award is presented, PC+ sees no limitations to the vehicle parts that can be powder coated. "From the chassis to roll cages, wheels for off road, classic, and sports cars – you name it, we've powder coated it," concludes Fradella.

About Powder Coating Plus

Established in 2001, Powder Coating Plus (PC+) is a UL approved facility for clear coating applications over polished brass, copper, stainless steel, and other powder coated surfaces. PC+'s large oven capacities accommodate projects up to 50-ft long. PC+ serves the industrial, commercial, real estate, casinos, manufacturing, residential, trade show and automotive markets – handling projects of all sizes. For more information, visit www.lvpcp.com.

