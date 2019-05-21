Powder Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Powder Coatings Market â€" Overview

Powder coatings are 100% solid coatings that comprise a homogeneous blend of polymers, pigments, and additives produced in the form of a fine powder.They are solvent-free and provide durable and attractive finishes.







The coatings are applied with the help of a spray gun, which imparts an electrical charge on the powder particles and directs them toward the object to be coated.Powder coatings are used to provide a protective and decorative finish.



They are available in a wide range of colors and textures.



Based on type, the global powder coatings market has been segmented into thermoset and thermoplastics.The thermoset segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017.



Thermosets are mostly used to coat appliances, as they are resistant to extreme temperatures.The thermoset segment has been further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyester, epoxy polyester hybrid, acrylic, and others.



The polyester sub-segment constituted a major share of the thermoset segment, as polyester offers superior durability and a high resistance to UV light.The epoxy polyester hybrid sub-segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The thermoset segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. The thermoplastics segment is further sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyolefin, and polyvinylidene fluoride. The polyolefin sub-segment accounted for a major share of the thermoplastic segment. Polypropylenes are the most used polyolefins. They possess superior surface hardness and are scratch and abrasion resistant.



Based on coating method, the global powder coatings market has been segmented into electrostatic spray and fluidized bed.In terms of volume, the electrostatic spray segment dominated the powder coatings market.



The electrostatic spray segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.In terms of demand, the fluidized bed segment accounted for a low share of the market in 2017.



In the fluidized bed process, the work piece needs to be preheated, and in some cases, postheated to complete the cure. A fluidized bed is used for coating small parts with simple shapes.



In terms of application, the global powder coatings market has been divided into general metals, metal furniture, agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment, automotive, architectural, appliances, and others.The general metals segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017.



The appliance segment is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period.Powder coatings are used in appliances, as they improve esthetic appeal and offer resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and temperature cycling.



The automotive segment also accounted for a key share of the market.The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.



The architectural segment is likely to expand at a steady pace in the next few years, owing to stringent verification processes by governments for VoC emissions.



Based on region, the global powder coatings market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global powder coatings market in 2017.



The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to its stable economy, increase in disposable income, and imprvements in standards of living in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.In terms of volume and value, North America constitutes a large share of the market, due to a rise in environmental concerns and increase in awareness regarding the harmful effects of solvent-based coatings.



The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a significant pace byin the coming years. The region accounts for a considerable share of the market due to robust growth in the automotive sector, economic growth, reduction in inflation, and low lending rates.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global powder coatings market.The Porterâ€™s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the powder coatings market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market.The market is dominated by large players.



Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments.



The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Acrylic

Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Portersâ€™ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market



