Powder Coatings Market to grow by USD 4.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increased durability of powder coatings is a major trend -Technavio

Companies : 15+, Including Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: End-user (Consumer appliances, Automotive, Architecture, Furniture, and Others), Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Powder coatings market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Powder Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers- Powder coatings offer less long-term costs, which is a key factor driving market growth. This is due to their typical faster throughput and greater coating material utilization; powder coatings have substantially lower long-term costs than liquid coating processes. Parts spend less time in the warehouse during the curing phase of powder coating since they can be put together, packaged, and delivered right away after they have cooled. The procedure also enables overspray material to be collected and reused as opposed to discarded, reducing the quantity of waste that needs to be disposed of, raising the coating material's utilization rate, and gradually lowering material prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Increased durability of powder coatings is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Difficulty in producing even and thin coating is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The powder coatings market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Powder Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum &

CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,191.98 million million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market

contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

