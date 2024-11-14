Powder Coatings Market to Grow by USD 4.46 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Low Long-Term Costs, AI-Powered Report Highlights Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global powder coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. Powder coatings have very less long-term cost is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased durability of powder coatings. However, difficulty in producing even and thin coating poses a challenge.Key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd, Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Powder Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4460.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries China, Germany, and US Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, American Powder Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd, Covestro AG, FERRO South Africa PTY LTD., Fortunecoat Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Keyland Polymer Material Sciences LLC, Liberty Coatings LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Driver

Powder coatings provide numerous benefits over traditional liquid coatings. Their durability is a significant advantage, making them more resilient to impact, moisture, chemicals, and wear and tear. Powder coatings are also more scratch-resistant and offer better protection against abrasion, corrosion, fading, and general wear. These features make them ideal for high-usage, high-traffic applications. Consequently, industries such as furniture and consumer appliances are increasingly adopting powder coatings due to their superior durability. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the global powder coatings market during the forecast period.

The Powder Coatings Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Architectural and Furniture. With increasing focus on sustainability, climate change, and air pollution concerns, the use of powder coatings is gaining popularity due to their eco-friendliness. Fossil fuels are being replaced with Polyurethane resins and other thermoset and thermoplastic resins. Metals are the primary substrates for powder coatings, offering excellent corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetically pleasing finishes. Powder coatings are ideal for protecting appliances, architectural structures, and construction projects from oil and grease, moisture, humidity, temperature, rust, and corrosion. Epoxies and polyesters are popular resins used in powder coatings. Advanced technologies like electrostatic spray, self-healing powder coatings with nanoparticles, waterborne coatings, radiation-curable coatings, high-solid coatings, and thermoplastic resins are driving innovation in the market. Consumer spending on durable, long-lasting, and attractive products is fueling the demand for various colors and finishes in powder coating materials.

Market Challenges

• Applying powder coatings evenly can present challenges, particularly with thin or multi-colored varieties. Thin coatings pose difficulties due to the application process's intricacy in controlling the quantity of powder coatings applied to the substrate for a consistent finish. Multi-color powder paints add an extra layer of complexity, as between color changes, excess spray must be completely collected and cleaned from the spray area to prevent cross-contamination of reused materials. These complications may hinder the adoption of powder coatings, negatively impacting the expansion of the global powder coatings market during the forecast period.

• The Powder Coatings Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the application process, electrostatic spray techniques require precise control for an even coating. Differences between Thermoset and Thermoplastic powder coatings impact selection based on durability and aesthetics. Consumer spending trends favor durable, aesthetically pleasing products. Powder coating materials, including resins, pigments, and substrates, need proper surface preparation to ensure corrosion resistance. Environmental factors like moisture, humidity, temperature, and rust can affect the performance of powder coatings. Technological advancements include self-healing powder coatings with nanoparticles and alternative coating technologies such as waterborne and radiation-curable coatings. The choice between thermoplastic resins like nylon, PVC, polyolefin, polycarbonate, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and acrylic coatings depends on specific application needs.

Segment Overview

This powder coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Consumer appliances

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Architecture

1.4 Furniture

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Thermoset

2.2 Thermoplastic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Consumer appliances- The powder coating market continues to grow due to its advantages over traditional liquid painting methods. Powder coatings offer a more durable and uniform finish, with no need for solvents. They are also more environmentally friendly, as they emit fewer volatile organic compounds. Key industries such as automotive, construction, and appliance manufacturing are significant consumers of powder coatings. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for high-performance coatings and the continuous development of new technologies.

Research Analysis

The Powder Coatings market encompasses a wide range of applications, primarily in the Architectural and Furniture industries. These coatings offer advantages such as resistance to Climate change and Air pollution, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional solvent-based coatings. Fossil fuels are not directly involved in the production process, as powder coatings are made from thermoset and thermoplastic resins, including polyurethane, nylon, PVC, polyolefin, polycarbonate, and others. Powder coatings are applied using methods like Electrostatic spray, ensuring efficient and uniform coverage on Metals and other substrates. They provide durable products that are Aesthetically pleasing, available in various textures and colors. Thermoset powder coatings and Thermoplastic powder coatings are the two main types, with waterborne coatings, radiation-curable coatings, high-solid coatings, and solvents also used in specific applications. Consumer spending on durable products drives the demand for powder coatings, as they offer long-lasting protection and attractive finishes. The market continues to evolve, with ongoing research and development focusing on improving the performance and sustainability of these versatile coatings.

Market Research Overview

Powder coatings are a type of coating that uses finely ground particles of pigment and resin, which are electrostatically charged and then adhered to a substrate. These coatings are popular in various industries due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and ability to produce aesthetically pleasing finishes. The powder coating market is growing due to the increasing demand for architectural and furniture applications, as well as in the production of appliances and construction materials. Climate change and air pollution concerns have led to a shift towards more sustainable coating solutions, such as thermoset hybrid resins and self-healing powder coatings made with nanoparticles. Other trends include the use of thermoplastic and thermoset powders, epoxies, polyesters, and polyurethane resins, as well as the development of waterborne, radiation-curable, high-solid, and solvent-based coatings. The market for powder coatings is diverse, with applications ranging from metals and plastics to oil and grease resistance, and from colors and finishes to moisture, humidity, temperature, and rust resistance. Substrate preparation is crucial for ensuring the success of powder coating applications, and advancements in technology continue to improve the performance and sustainability of these coatings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Consumer Appliances



Automotive



Architecture



Furniture



Others

Type

Thermoset



Thermoplastic

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

