Powder Coatings Market worth $23.07 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), End-use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, and Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', the powder coatings market size was USD 16.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.07 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2025 and 2031.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151375565

Powder Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2025 Market Size: USD 16.30 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.07 billion

CAGR (2025-2031): 5.96%

Powder Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the powder coatings market is very high in the coming years owing to rising demand from various industry sectors like automobiles, construction, and appliances. One such trend in the market is improving efficiency and reducing costs while maintaining environmental compliance with low-VOC and sustainable coatings. The application of powder coatings provides better performance of surfaces with higher durability, resistance to corrosion and chemicals.

Asia Pacific dominated the global powder coatings market in 2024, accounting for a share of 58.3%, in terms of value.

By resin type, the thermoset segment is projected to grow fastest in the powder coatings market, with a CAGR of 6.06%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2031.

By end-use industry, the appliance segment dominated the global powder coatings market with a share of 25.1%, in terms of value, in 2024.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), and Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) are identified as key players in the global powder coatings market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

3M (US), SOMAR Corporation (Japan), and Diamond Vogel (US), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Powder Coatings Market'

280 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151375565

Growth in the powder coatings market has been driven by rising demand across automotive, construction, appliances, and general industrial applications. A preference for environment-friendly, low-VOC, and durable coatings is gaining traction across industries. Moreover, properties like corrosion resistance, durability, and cost-effective application are driving its adoption in metal finishing applications. The rise in manufacturing and infrastructural activities in developing economies further supports the market growth.



By resin type, the thermoplastic segment accounted for a significant market share of the powder coatings market.

By resin type, thermoplastics held a substantial share in the powder coating market in 2024, owing to their good durability, chemical resistance, and ability to provide thick protective coatings without compromising performance. These types of coatings find application in automobiles, electrical, and industrial sectors, which require high impact resistance and durable surface protection. Also, these coatings are reusable and easily processable, thereby fueling demand for thermoplastic coatings in the global market.

By end-use industry, the general industrial segment held the second-largest market share in 2024.

The general industrial sector held the second-largest share of the powder coatings market in 2024, in terms of value. Powder coatings are preferred in this segment for their excellent durability, corrosion resistance, and cost-effective finishing properties. Additionally, increasing demand for high-performance protective coatings in heavy-duty industrial environments further supported market growth.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=151375565

Europe was the second-largest market for powder coatings in 2024, in terms of value.

Europe held the second-largest market share of the powder coatings market in 2024 due to the prominence of the automotive, furniture, and industrial manufacturing industries in the region. The stringent environmental laws supporting eco-friendly coating techniques have driven the use of powder coatings in the region. Moreover, rising demand for high-performing, durable surfaces has helped drive the market in Europe.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International, Inc. (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), and Protech Group (Canada).

Get access to the latest updates on Powder Coatings Companies and Powder Coatings Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Silicone Elastomers Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Europe Architectural Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Medical Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Paint Protection Films Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Isocyanates Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets