Powder Dietary Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032 Amidst Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Powder Dietary Supplements Demand to Remain High for Energy and Weight Management Application

Fact.MR offers a comprehensive overview of the global powder dietary supplements industry. The report analyzes various growth factors such as drives, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that are somehow influencing sales of powder dietary supplements. Furthermore, in order to give a balanced perspective, the report also offers a complete analysis of the leading segments, including ingredients, application, end user, and region.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global powder dietary supplements market is valued at US$ 35.9 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a robust CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Growing focus on nutrition and dietary requirements to maintain a healthy lifestyle, combined with improvement in safety aspects of dietary supplements is likely to drive growth in the market. Over the years, powder dietary supplements have gained immense traction due to their ability to enhance health and immunity, prevent deficiency diseases, and help in weight management. These supplements usually have longer shelf life as compared to other forms, which makes them highly popular among the general population.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and malnutrition along with growing popularity of preventive healthcare is expected to create significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Many consumers are looking to complement their diet with dietary supplements, so that their daily dietary intake is not compromised.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=48

Consumption of powder dietary supplements is also likely to increase owing to reduction in the average cost of these products. In recent years, a number of manufacturers have entered this market, leading to price wars. This has resulted in the reduction of prices of powdered dietary supplements.

In addition to this, increasing consumption of supplements by body builders and other professional athletes will continue to bolster market growth over the next ten years.

Use of powder dietary supplements is highest in the energy and weight management application, owing to rising focus of consumers towards improving their physical appearance. Regionally, North America and Europe will continue to remain the leading markets for powder dietary supplements owing to the rising focus on health and fitness among the general population, availability of high quality products, and rise in the number of fitness ethuastists. However, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Powder dietary supplements accounts for 22% share of the global dietary supplements market currently.

By application, the energy & weight management segment will continue to dominate the global dietary powder supplements market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, demand for powder dietary supplements will remain high in adults' category.

North America is estimated to account for around 35% share of the global powder dietary supplements market by the end of 2032.

is estimated to account for around 35% share of the global powder dietary supplements market by the end of 2032. The powder dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the next ten years.

is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the next ten years. Demand for powder dietary supplements is poised to grow at a significant pace across the U.S. during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Growing focus on health and wellness is a key factor driving growth in the powder dietary supplements market.

Increasing prevalence of malnourishment and positive recommendations from nutritionists are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Introduction of new products in the market will further expand the global powder dietary supplements market size over the next ten years.

Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material prices along with easy availability of counterfeit products is a key factor restraining growth of the powder dietary supplements market.

Growing awareness about the potential side effects of powder dietary supplements is also negatively influencing the overall demand.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=48

Competitive Landscape:

Top companies in the powder dietary supplement sector are concentrating on diversifying their product offerings through new launches that are meant to increase their potential for generating revenue.

For Instance,

In Sep 2022 , Dyet Nutrition announced the launch of multivitamins and whey protein concentrates as part of the expansion of its product line.

, Dyet Nutrition announced the launch of multivitamins and whey protein concentrates as part of the expansion of its product line. In June 2022 , SoulFIRE Health partnered with Thorne HealthTech, a pioneer in creating cutting-edge solutions. Thorne will work with SoulFIRE Health to target healthcare professionals and health coaches who work in chronic care, pre-condition management, and self-management programmes across the U.S.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Bayer AG

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Arkopharma

Glanbia Plc.

Ayanda

Bionova

ADM

Pfizer Inc.

Amway Corp.

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

More Valuable Insights on Powder Dietary Supplements Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global powder dietary supplements market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of powder dietary supplements through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Ingredient:

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Application:

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer Applications

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Skin/Hair/Nails

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Insomnia

Menopause

Anti-Aging

Prenatal Health

Others

By End User:

Adults

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/48

Key Questions Covered in the Powder Dietary Supplements Market Report

What is the estimated market size of powder dietary supplements in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide powder dietary supplements sales increase till 2032?

What factors are driving demand in the powder dietary supplements market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide powder dietary supplements market between 2022 and 2032?

What are the elements driving powder dietary supplements market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the powder dietary supplements market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain

Softgels Dietary Supplements Market: The global softgels dietary supplements market is anticipated to grow from US$ 8.03 billion in 2022 to US$ 15.8 billion in 2032, with overall sales of softgels dietary supplements accelerating at a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising trend of clean-label ingredients, surge in deficiency diseases, and growing awareness about the health benefits of softgels dietary supplements are some of the key factors driving market growth.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: As per Fact.MR the global liquid dietary supplements market is estimated to reach US$ 42.21 billion in 2022 and further expand at 8.22% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 93 billion by 2032. An increasing health-conscious population along with growing focus towards preventive healthcare measures is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Breast Milk Substitute Market: The global market for breast milk substitutes is currently valued at US$ 18.4 billion, and it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 45.1 billion by 2032. High birth rate in developing countries, shift in feeding practices among women, and continuous new product launches are some of the key factors driving growth in the global market.

Milk Thistle Supplements Market: The global milk thistle supplements industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% by 2032. Milk thistle demand is expected to rise 26% CAGR in the U.S through 2031. Increasing demand for weight loss supplements and immunity booster beverages are key trends in the global market.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Food & Beverage Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/food-and-beverage

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Explore Other Industries Reports Here

https://www.factmr.com/report

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR