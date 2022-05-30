Powder Metallurgy Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global and regional markets for P/M parts as well as powders, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand in the P/M industry.



Market drivers within the industry are identified. To make the report more informative, the publisher has given market data from 2020 through 2027.



Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.



In this report, the publisher has also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global as well as regional market. All market values are in millions of U.S. dollars; volume is in thousands of metric tons, and the market value and volume are calculated as a nominal value.



Report Includes

57 data tables and 54 additional tables

An updated review and analysis of the global market for powder metallurgy (metal powder + p/m parts) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the PM industry

Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved

Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing

Competition landscape covering key companies operating in the powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies

The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry was severely affected by the 2008-2009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, but it recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the powder metallurgy business; however, end-use industries are starting to bounce back again to their original growth trends.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster growth rate relative to that of other regions such as Europe and North America. China is the biggest contributor in the Asia-Pacific region because it has the highest manufacturing capacity to produce vehicles, industrial machinery and other products. In addition, rapid industrialization and greater availability of resources and labor are the key drivers of growth for this region.

Companies Mentioned

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (Ati)

Alpha Precision Group LLC

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Amt Pte. Ltd.

Basf Se

Capstan Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Crs Holdings LLC)

Cnpc Powder

Erasteel

Exone Inc.

Fine-Sinter Co. Ltd.

Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Hoganas Ab

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Jfe Steel Corp.

Kennametal Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Metal Powder Products Co. (Mpp)

Miba AG

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

Ntn Corp.

Obe GmbH & Co. Kg

Optomec Inc.

Porite Europe S.A.S. (Porite Corp.)

Praxair S.T. Technology Inc. (Linde plc)

Rainbow Ming Industrial Co. Ltd.

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Sandvik Ab

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (Formerly Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.)

Stackpole International

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tekna

Tenneco Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Advantages of Powder Metallurgy

Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio

History

Powder Metallurgy Process

Other Processes

Powder Metallurgy Applications

Atmosphere for Metal Powder Producers

Macroeconomic Factors

Automotive Industry Overview

Aerospace Industry Overview

Rolling Stock Industry Overview

Oil & Gas Industry Overview

Semiconductor Industry Overview

Industry and Trade Support

Standards and Regulations

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Powder Metallurgy Market

Industry Experts Insights

Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market

Introduction

Different Types of Powder & Parts With Their Characteristics

Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties

Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications

Stainless Steel Powders and Metals

Characteristics and Properties

Applications

Aluminum Powders and Parts

Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties

Aluminum Powder Applications

Copper Powders and Copper-Based Parts

Copper Powder Properties

Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications

Nickel-Based Powders and Parts

Nickel Powder Properties

Nickel Powder Applications

Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders & Alloy P/M Parts

Properties

Applications

Tin Powders and Tin-Based Parts

Properties

Applications

Titanium Powders and Titanium-Based Parts

Properties and Applications of Titanium

Particulates and Other Advanced Materials

Applications

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Type

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Process Type

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by End-Use Industry

Powder Metallurgy for Automotive Industry

Powder Metallurgy for Aerospace and Defense Industry

Powder Metallurgy for Consumer Goods Industry

Powder Metallurgy for Medical and Healthcare Industry

Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Region

Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets

Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market

Shift Toward Finer Powders

Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts

Advanced Technologies Are Creating Lucrative Business Opportunities for Powder Metallurgy Players

Emerging End-User Markets for Powder Metallurgy and P/M Parts

Heavy Equipment

Electronics and Computer Components

Rising Use of Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy

Additive Manufacturing

Applications

Chapter 7 Emerging Market Applications

Introduction

Nanopowders in Metal Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

Advanced Alloys in Powder Metallurgy

Powder Metallurgy in Advanced Vehicles

Other Emerging Opportunities

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry

Leading Metal Powder and P/M Parts Manufacturers

Key Developments

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6lq04

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets