Powder Metallurgy Market - Global Forecast to 2027

This report analyzes the global and regional markets for P/M parts as well as powders, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand in the P/M industry.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. To make the report more informative, the publisher has given market data from 2020 through 2027.
Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.
In this report, the publisher has also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global as well as regional market. All market values are in millions of U.S. dollars; volume is in thousands of metric tons, and the market value and volume are calculated as a nominal value.
Report Includes
- 57 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An updated review and analysis of the global market for powder metallurgy (metal powder + p/m parts) technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the PM industry
- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved
- Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing
- Competition landscape covering key companies operating in the powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies
The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry was severely affected by the 2008-2009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, but it recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the powder metallurgy business; however, end-use industries are starting to bounce back again to their original growth trends.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster growth rate relative to that of other regions such as Europe and North America. China is the biggest contributor in the Asia-Pacific region because it has the highest manufacturing capacity to produce vehicles, industrial machinery and other products. In addition, rapid industrialization and greater availability of resources and labor are the key drivers of growth for this region.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Advantages of Powder Metallurgy
- Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio
- History
- Powder Metallurgy Process
- Other Processes
- Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Atmosphere for Metal Powder Producers
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Automotive Industry Overview
- Aerospace Industry Overview
- Rolling Stock Industry Overview
- Oil & Gas Industry Overview
- Semiconductor Industry Overview
- Industry and Trade Support
- Standards and Regulations
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Powder Metallurgy Market
- Industry Experts Insights
Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market
- Introduction
- Different Types of Powder & Parts With Their Characteristics
- Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties
- Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Stainless Steel Powders and Metals
- Characteristics and Properties
- Applications
- Aluminum Powders and Parts
- Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties
- Aluminum Powder Applications
- Copper Powders and Copper-Based Parts
- Copper Powder Properties
- Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Nickel-Based Powders and Parts
- Nickel Powder Properties
- Nickel Powder Applications
- Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders & Alloy P/M Parts
- Properties
- Applications
- Tin Powders and Tin-Based Parts
- Properties
- Applications
- Titanium Powders and Titanium-Based Parts
- Properties and Applications of Titanium
- Particulates and Other Advanced Materials
- Applications
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Type
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Process Type
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by End-Use Industry
- Powder Metallurgy for Automotive Industry
- Powder Metallurgy for Aerospace and Defense Industry
- Powder Metallurgy for Consumer Goods Industry
- Powder Metallurgy for Medical and Healthcare Industry
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market, by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets
Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market
- Shift Toward Finer Powders
- Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts
- Advanced Technologies Are Creating Lucrative Business Opportunities for Powder Metallurgy Players
- Emerging End-User Markets for Powder Metallurgy and P/M Parts
- Heavy Equipment
- Electronics and Computer Components
- Rising Use of Electric Vehicles
- Renewable Energy
- Additive Manufacturing
- Applications
Chapter 7 Emerging Market Applications
- Introduction
- Nanopowders in Metal Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
- Advanced Alloys in Powder Metallurgy
- Powder Metallurgy in Advanced Vehicles
- Other Emerging Opportunities
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry
- Leading Metal Powder and P/M Parts Manufacturers
- Key Developments
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
