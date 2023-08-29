Powder processing equipment market to Reach $7.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing demands for powered product and process optimization and growth in additive manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global Powder processing equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Powder Processing Equipment Market by Type (Classifiers, Mills, Rotary Dryers, and Others), Technology (Drying, Heating, Cooling, and Mixing Blending) and End-User Industry (Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Metal Extraction, Mining Construction, and Others):Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global powder processing equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The powder processing equipment market encompasses a diverse range of industrial machinery designed to handle various powdered materials across industries. This equipment plays a crucial role in efficiently processing and manipulating powders, including mixing, blending, granulating, and shaping. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, minerals, and cosmetics rely on powder processing equipment to ensure consistent product quality and streamline production processes. As technological advancements continue, the market is witnessing innovations in automation, precision control, and energy efficiency, further enhancing the capabilities of powder processing equipment to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing.

Prime determinants of growth

The powder processing equipment market is driven by the increasing demand for powdered products across diverse industries, coupled with technological advancements in equipment efficiency and customization. However, high initial investment costs, maintenance challenges, and material compatibility issues restrain the market's growth. Opportunities lie in technological innovation, emerging markets, sustainability-focused solutions, collaborations, after-sales services, and catering to niche applications, fostering growth and addressing industry-specific challenges.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 7.9 billion CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments covered Types, Technology, End- user, and Region Drivers Growing demands for powered product Process optimization and growth in additive manufacturing industries Opportunities Growth in chemical and material industry Restraints High initial investment and maintenance cost

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the powder processing equipment market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started improving, the demand for powder processing equipment was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the powder processing equipment market.

The rotary dyers segment to maintain the leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the rotary dyers segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global powder processing equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for effective drying equipment, the rising investment in infrastructure development, agricultural processing, and mineral extraction across the world. However, the classifiers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The heating segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the heating segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global powder processing equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, Rapid industrialization in sectors such as metallurgy, chemical, ceramic, and pharmaceutical drives demand for heating powder processing equipment. The cooling segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in increasing demand for processing and packaging food products.

The construction and mining segment maintains its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the construction and mining segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global powder processing equipment market revenue, due to its growing demand for extracting, processing, and refining raw materials. However, the metal segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the growing demand for rising demand for metals, including base metals (such as copper, zinc, and nickel] and precious metals (such as gold, silver, and platinum).

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global powder processing equipment market revenue, owing to industrialization and business expansion by the key market players in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the development in the construction and infrastructure sectors in countries such as Africa, the Middle East, and others.

Leading Market Players: -

Kemutec

Hänsel Processing GmbH

Bepex International LLC

Powder Process Solutions

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Baker Perkins Limited

ongsun Powder Processing Equipment Co., Ltd.,

Syntegon Technology GmbH

charles ross & son company

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global powder processing equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, acquisition, collaboration, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different provinces..

