Powder Valley Announces Acquisition of Pro-Motion Distributing

WINFIELD, Kan., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Valley, a leading supplier of reloading components, ammunition, and accessories to retail and wholesale customers across all 50 states, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Las Vegas, Nevada based Pro-Motion Distributing, a tech-enabled multi-category distributor of consumer and commercial products serving the e-commerce market.

The combination of Powder Valley's expertise in online sales and distribution of powder and reloading related products with Promotion's innovative technology solutions creates instant synergy between the two companies and establishes a solid foundation to support major growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Pro-Motion," said Bill Clinton, CEO of Powder Valley. "We are passionate about shooting, hunting, and the outdoors and see tremendous growth opportunity in this market over the next several years. The technology platforms offered by the Pro-Motion team brings world-class solutions for managing large product catalogs, significantly enhancing our ability to rapidly expand our product offering and improve our ability to serve customers."

Promotion CEO Brian Malewicz added, "We are excited to bring our technology capabilities and extensive product mix to the table and work with the talented team at Powder Valley to revolutionize the way sports and outdoor products are sold and distributed. This merger is a win for both companies and for our customers."

The merged company will be headquartered in Winfield, Kansas. During the integration phase, both companies will continue to operate under their existing brands. Bill Clinton will serve as CEO, Brian Malewicz will be CFO, and Paul Thiry will act as COO.

About Powder Valley

Established in 1984, Powder Valley is a leading supplier of reloading components, ammunition, and accessories to retail and wholesale customers across all 50 states. Originally focused sales and distribution of reloading powder and components, Powder Valley offers every brand of powder and primer available in the United States along with an ever-expanding selection of reloading components, reloading tools and equipment, gun care items, and ammunition.

powdervalleyinc.com

For more information, please contact:

Bill Clinton, Chief Executive Officer – [email protected] (620) 229-8685

Bryan Richardson, President – [email protected] (620) 229-8685

About Pro-Motion Distribution

Established in 1989, Pro-Motion Distributing is a multi-category e-commerce distributor of consumer and commercial products. Originally founded as a distributor of automotive performance parts and accessories, Pro-Motion has developed a significant presence in the outdoor industry in recent years providing its customers access to over 500 sports and outdoor brands. Pro-Motion is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and has warehouses in Las Vegas, Nevada and Memphis, Tennessee.

pmdistributing.com

For more information, please contact:

Brian Malewicz – [email protected]

Media Contact:

Linda Dignelli

212-520-2619

[email protected]

SOURCE Powder Valley