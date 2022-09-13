Powder Valley Names Bill Clinton as Chief Executive Officer

WINFIELD, Kan., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powder Valley, a leading supplier of reloading components, ammunition, and accessories to retail and wholesale customers across all 50 states, announced today the appointment of Bill Clinton as Chief Executive Officer.

Clinton comes to Powder Valley with nearly two decades of experience in logistics, quality systems management, and internet retail experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Logistics for MidwayUSA, a sporting goods retailer based in Columbia, Missouri. Clinton also held operations and logistics management positions at Able Manufacturing & Assembly, LLC, and Summit Polymers, Inc.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bill to our company," said Bryan Richardson, President of Powder Valley. "We are confident his marketplace experience, energy and passion in creating and building strong businesses will help drive Powder Valley's growth."

"I've known Powder Valley for a number of years through their strong reputation in the industry," stated Clinton, "I'm excited to join the company as we work to serve our customers with a continuously expanding product offering."

About Powder Valley

Established in 1984, Powder Valley is an eCommerce leader in the ammunitions industry. Under the Powder Valley brand, the company is a leading supplier of reloading components, ammunition, and accessories to retail and wholesale customers across all 50 states. In 2018, Powder Valley significantly expanded its ammunition retail business with the acquisition of Ammofast.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bill Clinton, Chief Executive Officer – [email protected] (620) 229-8685

Bryan Richardson, President – [email protected] (620) 218-3147

Media Contact:

Linda Dignelli

212-520-2619

[email protected]

