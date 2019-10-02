POWDR To Reimagine The Mountain Experience With New Woodward Mountain Parks

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company, today announced the beginning of a Woodward movement across its mountain resorts which will reimagine the way snow sports enthusiasts experience on-mountain adventure. With something for everybody, from first-timers to pros, Woodward Mountain Parks will reinvent the ski and ride experience at POWDR's already amazing mountains, including Copper Mountain Resort, CO, Killington Resort, VT, Mt. Bachelor, OR, Eldora, CO, Boreal Mountain, CA, and the nation's first all-in-one action sports and ski resort, Woodward Park City, UT.

With Woodward-designed learning, experiential and performance venues, Woodward Mountain Parks will create opportunities for guests to experience fun and intuitive on-mountain skiing and riding. The Woodward Mountain Park features and terrain designs will provide innovative ways to teach, learn, coach, and progress.

"Woodward Mountain Parks are all about creating more fun on the mountain for everyone," says Wade Martin, POWDR co-president. "Woodward is a leader in designing innovative environments that make it naturally fun to learn and we are excited to bring that expertise to POWDR's mountain resorts."

Fun, new and engaging guest experiences offered within Woodward Mountain Parks starting this 2019/20 season include:

Woodward Start Parks and Progression Parks, which are signature learning Woodward Mountain Park zones, will introduce a fresh and new sequential learning process where guests start out at base area learning zones with gradual slopes and friendly features and progress to gradually greater slopes and larger features as they learn and grow. Woodward Start Parks and Progression Parks will vastly improve the way guests learn to ski and ride by making it more fun and intuitive than ever.

Woodward Peace Park, a signature experiential Woodward Mountain Park zone, will expand this winter to new locations including Woodward Park City, Mt. Bachelor and Copper Mountain , and Peace Park will return to Boreal and Killington, where it first debuted during the 2018/19 season. Produced in partnership with Danny Davis , Peace Park founder, Dew Tour Champion, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner, and U.S. Snowboard Olympian, Woodward Peace Park is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park designed to maximize creativity, organic flow and progression with a focus on fun. The Woodward Peace Park Championships, hosted at Boreal Mountain California in spring of 2019, will be featured in ESPN's World of X show airing on ABC November 3, 2019 at 1pm ET / 3 pm PT . Watch the trailer.

Bachelor and , and Peace Park will return to Boreal and Killington, where it first debuted during the 2018/19 season. Produced in partnership with , Peace Park founder, Dew Tour Champion, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner, and U.S. Snowboard Olympian, Woodward Peace Park is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park designed to maximize creativity, organic flow and progression with a focus on fun. The Woodward Peace Park Championships, hosted at Boreal Mountain California in spring of 2019, will be featured in ESPN's show airing on ABC at / . Watch the trailer. Red's Backyard, a signature experiential Woodward Mountain Park zone, will debut a range of rail garden jib features that cater to all ability levels allowing guests to practice and progress on their own terms and at their own pace. Inspired by US Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard's own DIY backyard terrain park, guests can find Red's Backyard at Copper Mountain , Killington and Woodward Park City this season.

"We are extremely excited to partner around Woodward Mountain Park with world-renowned athletes, including Danny Davis and Red Gerard, who share our deep commitment to inspiring the next generation," says Chris Gunnarson, SVP youth development for POWDR. "The Woodward Mountain Park experiences we are creating will be unlike anything else and will provide engaging, interconnected building blocks for guests to progress, learn, play and grow."

Stay tuned for more information and planned opening dates for Woodward Mountain Parks at WorldOfWoodward.com.

About POWDR

POWDR is an adventure lifestyle company that offers awesome experiences in amazing places. Within POWDR's portfolio are ten mountain resorts, the Woodward experiential action sports company, Outside Television, Sun Country Tours river rafting outfitter, and Powderbird heli-adventure operator. POWDR is headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in Louisville, CO. www.POWDR.com.

About Woodward

Woodward is an experiential action sports company on a mission to inspire next generation sports experiences through innovative environments amplified, intuitive programming and shared passion. Across its destinations, Woodward stokes new levels of growth, confidence and a lifelong love of sports. Woodward's hallmark indoor and outdoor experiences include action sports camps, action sports parks, mountain parks, action sports hubs and the Woodward WreckTangle. To find out more information and see the complete list of Woodward destinations, please visit, www.worldofwoodward.com. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio.

SOURCE POWDR

Related Links

https://www.powdr.com

