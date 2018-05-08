Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $101.5 million, compared to revenues of $90.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 and revenues of $104.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company reported a net loss for the second quarter of $3.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter 2018 results reflect improvements in operations and a strengthening backlog, both in terms of volumes and improved price levels, over fiscal 2017. Customer sentiment in some of our end markets continues to improve, commercial and municipal projects in particular, as the outlook for U.S. infrastructure strengthens. We are now beginning to see customer activity around several larger projects which appear to be moving toward funding decisions between now and into fiscal 2019. After-market, brownfield opportunities remain steady as the need for smaller, short-cycle service work continues."

New orders placed during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 totaled $142 million compared to $100 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 and compared to $62 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The Company's backlog as of March 31, 2018 was $300 million compared to $260 million as of December 31, 2017 and compared to $228 million at the end of last year's second quarter.

OUTLOOK

Powell continues to expect a net loss in fiscal 2018. However, the Company estimates its second half fiscal 2018 performance to show an improvement over the first half as new customer orders have improved as anticipated.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six months ended March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 (In thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)



















Revenues $ 101,505



$ 104,680



$ 191,689



$ 215,021

Cost of goods sold 89,084



88,858



168,713



184,200

Gross profit 12,421



15,822



22,976



30,821

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,073



15,994



32,288



31,692

Research and development expenses 1,636



1,623



3,294



3,092

Amortization of intangible assets 44



88



117



176

Restructuring and separation expenses —



840



—



840

Operating loss (5,332)



(2,723)



(12,723)



(4,979)

















Other income —



(507)



(507)



(1,015)

Interest expense 51



47



102



81

Interest income (293)



(89)



(495)



(131)

Loss before income taxes (5,090)



(2,174)



(11,823)



(3,914)

















Income tax benefit (1,760)



(1,345)



(2,831)



(2,786)

















Net loss $ (3,330)



$ (829)



$ (8,992)



$ (1,128)

















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.29)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.10)

Diluted $ (0.29)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.78)



$ (0.10)

















Weighted average shares:













Basic 11,509



11,445



11,503



11,441

Diluted 11,509



11,445



11,503



11,441

































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:





























Depreciation and Amortization $ 3,189



$ 3,163



$ 6,424



$ 6,314

Capital Expenditures $ 1,114



$ 774



$ 2,815



$ 1,702

Dividends Paid $ 2,977



$ 2,968



$ 5,954



$ 5,934



POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, 2018

September 30, 2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 69,162



$ 95,188









Restricted cash 22,943



15,104









Other current assets 143,806



139,779









Property, plant and equipment (net) 134,675



139,420









Restricted cash (non-current) 7,535



9,747









Long-term assets 22,016



15,748









Total assets $ 400,137



$ 414,986

















Liabilities and equity:













Current liabilities $ 85,707



$ 85,579









Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,200



1,600









Deferred and other long-term liabilities 6,838



6,511









Stockholders' equity 306,392



321,296









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 400,137



$ 414,986

















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:













Working capital $ 150,204



$ 164,492











