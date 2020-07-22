Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release fiscal 2020 third quarter results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What: Powell Industries Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central How: Live via phone by dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below Where: powellind.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through August 12, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13706826#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Donna Washburn at Dennard Lascar at 713-529-6600 or email [email protected].

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts: Michael Metcalf, CFO

Industries, Inc.





713-947-4422





Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

