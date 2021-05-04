Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter Key Highlights:

Revenues totaled $119 million ;

; Backlog as of March 31, 2021 totaled $437 million ;

totaled ; Net Loss was $0.2 million , or a $0.02 loss per diluted share;

, or a loss per diluted share; Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2021 totaled $154 million .

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our consolidated revenues for the second quarter were in-line with our expectations and higher by 11% sequentially. Additionally, we were pleased with our cash performance, generating $6 million of free cash flow during the quarter. New orders in the second quarter were $89 million, consistent with the prior quarter, as macroeconomic conditions continue to create uncertainty across our Industrial end-markets. That was partially offset by the steady growth across our non-Industrial sectors, specifically, revenues from our Utility and Traction customers, which grew 17% and 9%, respectively, compared to last year. I want to acknowledge the hard work of our team, as these results are in spite of the extraordinary winter storm that adversely affected our Houston-based facilities for nearly a full week in February."

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $118.7 million compared to $106.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and $151.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2020.

New orders in the second quarter totaled $89 million compared to $91 million of new orders in the first quarter of 2021 and $301 million of new orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The $301 million of new orders during the comparable period of the prior year was attributable to the Company's largest ever Industrial award to support the design, manufacture, integration and testing of a custom-integrated electrical distribution solution for an industrial complex being constructed in the United States. Backlog as of March 31, 2021 totaled $437 million which represents a sequential decline of 6% and compares to $566 million as of March 31, 2020.

Net loss for the second fiscal quarter was $0.2 million, or a $0.02 loss per diluted share, compared to a first fiscal quarter net loss of $0.4 million, or a loss of $0.03 per diluted share. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $7.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Mr. Cope added, "I am pleased with the level of execution across the company despite the challenging conditions in our core Oil, Gas and Petrochemical markets. We have a strong focus on maximizing productivity while identifying accretive growth opportunities as we continue to work closely with our customers to adapt to the current environment."

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer said, "Our expectation for a challenging environment across our core Industrial markets throughout the remainder of fiscal 2021 remains unchanged. However, we maintain our positive outlook across our Utility and Traction markets. Additionally, we are encouraged by the prospects of more nascent opportunities for Powell within the energy markets of hydrogen, biofuels and biodiesel, as well as select opportunities in the mining sector. From a cost perspective, we have most recently encountered modest inflationary cost pressure across key commodities such as copper and steel during the second quarter and expect this to continue through the remainder of fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, our balance sheet remains essentially debt-free and we continue to maintain a strong cash position. We remain acutely focused on factors within our control as we navigate the remainder of the year."

CONFERENCE CALL

Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 877-270-2148 at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible until May 12, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 using a passcode of 10154642#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, liquefied natural gas facilities, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (In thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)















Revenues $ 118,716



$ 151,570



$ 225,291



$ 285,720

Cost of goods sold 101,563



121,885



189,867



234,209

Gross profit 17,153



29,685



35,424



51,511

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,675



18,573



33,549



35,861

Research and development expenses 1,601



1,783



3,274



3,528

Amortization of intangible assets 44



44



88



88

Operating income (loss) (1,167)



9,285



(1,487)



12,304

















Interest expense 51



60



101



127

Interest income (47)



(330)



(158)



(711)

Income (loss) before income taxes (1,171)



9,555



(1,430)



12,888

















Income tax provision (benefit) (946)



2,134



(841)



2,692

















Net income (loss) $ (225)



$ 7,421



$ (589)



$ 10,196

















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.02)



$ 0.64



$ (0.05)



$ 0.88

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ 0.64



$ (0.05)



$ 0.87

















Weighted average shares:













Basic 11,707



11,621



11,690



11,617

Diluted 11,707



11,681



11,690



11,673

































SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:





























Depreciation and Amortization $ 2,659



$ 2,644



$ 5,289



$ 5,241

Capital Expenditures $ 662



$ 1,080



$ 1,623



$ 3,502

Dividends Paid $ 3,035



$ 3,015



$ 6,063



$ 6,028



POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2021

September 30, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Assets:













Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 153,945



$ 178,921









Other current assets 148,843



156,737









Property, plant and equipment, net 113,653



114,372









Long-term assets 24,307



22,248









Total assets $ 440,748



$ 472,278

















Liabilities and equity:













Current liabilities $ 120,955



$ 152,947









Long-term debt, net of current maturities -



400









Deferred and other long-term liabilities 13,461



12,305









Stockholders' equity 306,332



306,626









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 440,748



$ 472,278

















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:













Working capital $ 181,833



$ 182,711











Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422





Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

[email protected]

312-445-2870

