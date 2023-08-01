POWELL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Powell Industries

01 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.2625 per share. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2023.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:

Michael Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422



Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

[email protected]

312-445-2870

SOURCE Powell Industries

