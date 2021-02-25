Powell Software: New social sharing tool for Marketers unites employees and drives social success

Built on Microsoft 365 and utilising gamification technology and collaboration in Teams, employees are encouraged to share company content and collateral through their personal social media channels, and rewarded for doing so.

Working as a content curation tool, the Employee Advocacy Templates act as a social media aggregator that centralizes information from both internal and external communications. Employees can swiftly access content that's relevant to them based on preselected information and keep up-to-date on key content as it is shortlisted, saving time in sourcing and sharing content that's of interest to them.

"It's proven that companies with employee advocacy programmes have higher employee engagement and can further dramatically benefit from their employees becoming powerful social media forces," said Matthieu Silbermann, Chief Product Officer at Powell Software. "Employees of socially engaged companies are more likely to stay at their company, feel optimistic about their company's future, and believe their company is more competitive."

With smart sharing features associated with gamification, employees can easily and swiftly access and share, in just one click, curated content from the company intranet to their personal social media channels, and earn rewards. A virtual leader score board displays 'points' and 'badges' awarded to individuals for content shared - such as 40 Tweets for the 'Superman badge' - as well as prizes, to foster healthy competition and a continuous level of programme engagement.

Smart bridging technology between the company intranet and Teams means employees can also offer to write or share their own content for the company through a dedicated Powell Teams channel. By giving everyone a voice to contribute to the company's developments, ambassador communities are created to unite employees, inspire engagement and build a more cohesive culture. Colleagues can also collaborate and review articles that have been submitted prior to publishing and share best practices, and tips and advice for creating engaging content.

Powell's Employee Advocacy Templates can also be utilized by HR to communicate external positions available within the organisation – within an article format – that can then be shared on the employees' social channels, with rewards offered for sharing.

Silbermann continues: "Employee advocacy is an "Advertising Value Equivalent" for the Marketing team that contributes to making a company an influencer on social media. Over 70% of sales teams that use social selling outperform their peers or exceed quotas.

"Giving employees an easy to access channel through which to express themselves creates a real sense of belonging which is ever more important in today's hybrid workplace where teams are more dispersed and remote. Our templates have been securely designed on Microsoft 365 to create a positive and fun experience for employees while at the same time helping to fulfil the company's marketing goals and drive business growth.

"But establishing a strong employee advocacy culture requires strong and efficient relationships between the marketing and communications teams, and other departments. Technology plays a key role, providing teams with quick access to information, an easy search system, an inclusive and engaging interface and smart sharing features.

Silbermann concludes: "Employees are a company's most valuable resource and its best advocates, and Powell's digital workplace tool makes it easy for everyone in the company to take action and be part of the social success."

Powell Employee Advocacy Templates are available through Powell 365. To learn more about Powell Software's templates, visit here

About Powell Software

Powell Software is a global international software platform vendor, headquartered in France and with offices in the UK. In January 2020, Powell Software secured $16M in Series A fundraising. Powell Software's mission is to connect organizations with employees through a complete Digital Workplace. This is achieved with the Powell 365, which is made up of two pillars: Powell Intranet for Corporate Communications and Employee Engagement and Powell Teams to enhance Microsoft Teams with governance for IT and improved usage and adoption for end-users. Its ready-to-use and customisable templates combine these pillars to transform business processes for hybrid work.

With 10 office locations across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and trusted by over 300 customers and 50 partners, Powell Software has won awards and recognition from Gartner & Clearbox, the best analysts in Digital Workplace. Leveraging its strong, worldwide partner network, Powell can answer customer needs efficiently and responsively.

Learn more at https://powell-software.com/

SOURCE Powell Software

