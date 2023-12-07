Power & Utilities Sector Innovation: Tech-Driven Transformation of Power Transmission Lines

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Lines in Utilities 2.0 - How Tech is Driving the Sector Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power & utilities sector is leveraging technologies such as intelligent monitoring, digital twins, AI, robotics, and IoT to boost the efficiency, safety, and reliability of power transmission lines. These advancements aim to optimize power distribution, reduce human intervention, and create a smarter, more efficient, and reliable power system.

The report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on power lines-related recent developments, strategic partnerships, company filings, patent publications, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Report Scope

Power lines-related news, deals, patent landscape related to power lines including overhead and underground power lines, real-world innovations, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.

Related news - provides power lines-related updates on various technologies including digital twins, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), communication technologies, smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), drones, and remote and predictive maintenance.

Partnerships and company filings - highlights strategic partnerships and select company filings related to power lines.

Patent Landscape Analysis - focuses on patent grants and publications in the domain of power lines including overhead and underground power lines. Additionally, it explores emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), digital twins, communication technologies, industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), and remote and predictive maintenance. The examination also encompasses publications by top authorities and noteworthy patents in these areas.

Real-world Innovations - showcases tangible innovations and breakthroughs in the realm of power lines.

Key disruptive forces in the power & utilities sector - explores the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in power & utilities, along with the patenting trends, % of the patent portfolio, and recent patent publications of key players.

The report is aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Related News - power lines-related updates on select technologies

Partnerships and company filings - strategic partnerships and company filings related to power lines

Patent Landscape Analysis - patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in powerlines including overhead and underground power lines, publications by top authorities, and noteworthy patents

Real-world Innovations - tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to power lines

The Technology Foresights Model - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

ABB

American Public Power Association

American Superconductor

Anhui Nanrui Jiyuan Power

AT&T

Beijing Guowang Fuda

Buyoung Engineering

CALM Energy

China Southern Power Grid

Cisco Systems

Comrod

Cyberhawk

Dalian Electric Power Survey

Drone Power

Dual Inventive

Durr

E.ON

Electric Power Development

Electrical Grid Monitoring

Exelon

FirstEnergy

Fujian Platinum Language Science

General Electric

Guangdong Crownpower Electric Power

Guangdong Jizhen Intelligent Technology

Guangdong Power Grid

Guangzhou Zengyin Power Equipment

Hangzhou Shenhao

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Huaneng Tongliao Wind Power

Huawei

Hubbell Incorporated

Huzhou Power Supply

IBM

India Grid Trust

Infravision

Innoviz Technologies

Intelligent Electrical Branch of Shandong

ISA CTEEP

Joowon Industrial

JR-West

Kohler

Korea Electric Power Corporation

Kunming Power Supply

Light Energia

Linebird

LineVision

Luoyang sight

Mitsubishi Electric

Nam Yang Technologies Co

NARI Technology Development Limited

National Grid

NEC Corp

Neoenergia

NextEra Energy

Nokia

Nujiang Power Supply Bureau Yunnan

Ormat Technologies

Oshkosh Truck Corporation

Penn Power

Pingdingshan Tianan

Pingdingshan Tianan Coal

Power Analytics Corporation

Qingdao Sharing Intelligent

Qualcomm

Rosseti Lenenergo

S&C Electric Company

Samil E & C Co Ltd

Sateliot

Schneider Electric

SEIL Engineering Co Ltd

Sensanna

SensorLink

Sensyn Robotics

Sentient Energy

Sentrisense

SGCC

ShadeCraft

Shandong LUNeng Software

Shanghai University of Electric Power

University of Electric Power Shanghai Zhuguang Machinery

Shenhao Technology

Shenzhen Kyne Technologies

Shenzhen Source Guang'an Intelligent

Siemens

Smart Wires

SSEN Transmission

State Grid Anhui Electric

State Grid Corporation of China

State Grid Hebei Electric Power

State Grid Jiangsu Electric

State Grid Shandong Electric

State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power

State Grid Zhejiang

Suzhou Weit Electronic

TDK

TERNA

Thazhou Xinguang

Thazhou Xinguang Electromechanical

The Red Electrica Group

T-Mobile

Transgrid

Utilidata

Vestas

View

Wasion Electric

West Penn Power

Wuhan Kediao Electric Power Technology

Wuhan Yaoneng Technology

Xuchang Ketop Electrical

Yunnan Power Grid

Zhejiang Shuimu

Zhengzhou Dafang Software

Zhiyang Innovation Technology

Zhongxin Hanchuang Beijing

Zhuhai Copower Electric

