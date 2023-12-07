Power & Utilities Sector Innovation: Tech-Driven Transformation of Power Transmission Lines

07 Dec, 2023, 18:45 ET
The power & utilities sector is leveraging technologies such as intelligent monitoring, digital twins, AI, robotics, and IoT to boost the efficiency, safety, and reliability of power transmission lines. These advancements aim to optimize power distribution, reduce human intervention, and create a smarter, more efficient, and reliable power system.
The report categorizes key innovation areas in power & utilities as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on power lines-related recent developments, strategic partnerships, company filings, patent publications, and real-world innovations. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Report Scope
- Power lines-related news, deals, patent landscape related to power lines including overhead and underground power lines, real-world innovations, as well as select innovation areas in power & utilities and the disruptive potential of select innovation areas as highlighted by their innovation landscape and key players.
- Related news - provides power lines-related updates on various technologies including digital twins, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), communication technologies, smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), drones, and remote and predictive maintenance.
- Partnerships and company filings - highlights strategic partnerships and select company filings related to power lines.
- Patent Landscape Analysis - focuses on patent grants and publications in the domain of power lines including overhead and underground power lines. Additionally, it explores emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML), digital twins, communication technologies, industrial internet of things (IIoT), smartification of analogue assets, robotics (ground and applied), and remote and predictive maintenance. The examination also encompasses publications by top authorities and noteworthy patents in these areas.
- Real-world Innovations - showcases tangible innovations and breakthroughs in the realm of power lines.
- Key disruptive forces in the power & utilities sector - explores the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in power & utilities, along with the patenting trends, % of the patent portfolio, and recent patent publications of key players.
The report is aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Related News - power lines-related updates on select technologies
- Partnerships and company filings - strategic partnerships and company filings related to power lines
- Patent Landscape Analysis - patent filings and grants related to emerging technologies in powerlines including overhead and underground power lines, publications by top authorities, and noteworthy patents
- Real-world Innovations - tangible innovations and breakthroughs related to power lines
- The Technology Foresights Model - the disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents and top players
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- ABB
- American Public Power Association
- American Superconductor
- Anhui Nanrui Jiyuan Power
- AT&T
- Beijing Guowang Fuda
- Buyoung Engineering
- CALM Energy
- China Southern Power Grid
- Cisco Systems
- Comrod
- Cyberhawk
- Dalian Electric Power Survey
- Drone Power
- Dual Inventive
- Durr
- E.ON
- Electric Power Development
- Electrical Grid Monitoring
- Exelon
- FirstEnergy
- Fujian Platinum Language Science
- General Electric
- Guangdong Crownpower Electric Power
- Guangdong Jizhen Intelligent Technology
- Guangdong Power Grid
- Guangzhou Zengyin Power Equipment
- Hangzhou Shenhao
- Hitachi
- Honeywell International
- Huaneng Tongliao Wind Power
- Huawei
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Huzhou Power Supply
- IBM
- India Grid Trust
- Infravision
- Innoviz Technologies
- Intelligent Electrical Branch of Shandong
- ISA CTEEP
- Joowon Industrial
- JR-West
- Kohler
- Korea Electric Power Corporation
- Kunming Power Supply
- Light Energia
- Linebird
- LineVision
- Luoyang sight
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Nam Yang Technologies Co
- NARI Technology Development Limited
- National Grid
- NEC Corp
- Neoenergia
- NextEra Energy
- Nokia
- Nujiang Power Supply Bureau Yunnan
- Ormat Technologies
- Oshkosh Truck Corporation
- Penn Power
- Pingdingshan Tianan
- Pingdingshan Tianan Coal
- Power Analytics Corporation
- Qingdao Sharing Intelligent
- Qualcomm
- Rosseti Lenenergo
- S&C Electric Company
- Samil E & C Co Ltd
- Sateliot
- Schneider Electric
- SEIL Engineering Co Ltd
- Sensanna
- SensorLink
- Sensyn Robotics
- Sentient Energy
- Sentrisense
- SGCC
- ShadeCraft
- Shandong LUNeng Software
- Shanghai University of Electric Power
- Shanghai Zhuguang Machinery
- Shenhao Technology
- Shenzhen Kyne Technologies
- Shenzhen Source Guang'an Intelligent
- Siemens
- Smart Wires
- SSEN Transmission
- State Grid Anhui Electric
- State Grid Corporation of China
- State Grid Hebei Electric Power
- State Grid Jiangsu Electric
- State Grid Shandong Electric
- State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power
- State Grid Zhejiang
- Suzhou Weit Electronic
- TDK
- TERNA
- Thazhou Xinguang
- Thazhou Xinguang Electromechanical
- The Red Electrica Group
- T-Mobile
- Transgrid
- Utilidata
- Vestas
- View
- Wasion Electric
- West Penn Power
- Wuhan Kediao Electric Power Technology
- Wuhan Yaoneng Technology
- Xuchang Ketop Electrical
- Yunnan Power Grid
- Zhejiang Shuimu
- Zhengzhou Dafang Software
- Zhiyang Innovation Technology
- Zhongxin Hanchuang Beijing
- Zhuhai Copower Electric
