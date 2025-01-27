POWER 97.5 LA RADIO PARTNERS WITH SPONSORS TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY HOUSING FOR FIRE VICTIMS IN PASADENA AND ALTADENA

News provided by

Power 97.5 LA

Jan 27, 2025, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POWER 97.5 LA Radio is proud to announce its partnership with key sponsors and advertisers to support families impacted by the devastating fires in Pasadena and Altadena. The station has launched an initiative to provide 50 temporary Amazon Tiny Homes for families who have lost their homes in the disaster.

Continue Reading

The tiny homes project aims to provide safe, temporary housing for fire victims within their own neighborhoods, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives in the community they once called home. With the help of local sponsors and the community, POWER 97.5 LA Radio is working to ensure these families receive the support and resources they need to get back on their feet.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the people of Pasadena and Altadena during this challenging time," said Michael, CEO at POWER 97.5 LA Radio. "The tiny homes project is just one part of a broader effort to help those affected by the fires, and we are excited to collaborate with local businesses and volunteers to make it a reality."

How You Can Get Involved:

  • Donate: Contributions will help fund the construction and installation of the tiny homes.
  • Volunteer: Individuals can offer their time to assist with the setup and other related tasks.
  • Spread the Word: Help raise awareness about the initiative by sharing the message on social media.

To stay updated on this initiative and learn how you can support, please visitwww.power975la.com

About POWER 97.5 LA Radio:
POWER 97.5 LA Radio is a licensed radio station located in Los Angeles, California. Broadcasting on the iHeart app, Audacy, TuneIn, and at power975la.com, the station is dedicated to delivering high-quality content to listeners while supporting important community initiatives.

For more information, please contact:
The Power 97.5 LA Team
Power 97.5 LA Radio
[email protected]
Tel: 1-800-379-0408

www.power975la.com

SOURCE Power 97.5 LA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Power 97.5 LA Announces the Launch of New Morning Show, At the Glass Table, Hosted by Andrea Knoche

Power 97.5 LA Announces the Launch of New Morning Show, At the Glass Table, Hosted by Andrea Knoche

Power 97.5 LA, the heartbeat of music and culture in Los Angeles, is excited to debut its bold new morning show, At the Glass Table, hosted by the...
Power 97.5 LA Radio Supporting Those Affected by the Los Angeles Fire

Power 97.5 LA Radio Supporting Those Affected by the Los Angeles Fire

The most anticipated Valentine's Day event of the year is here! Power 97.5 LA and Lavish Productions proudly present the Official Valentine's Day...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Radio

Radio

Entertainment

Entertainment

Public Safety

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics