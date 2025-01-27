POWER 97.5 LA RADIO PARTNERS WITH SPONSORS TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY HOUSING FOR FIRE VICTIMS IN PASADENA AND ALTADENA

The tiny homes project aims to provide safe, temporary housing for fire victims within their own neighborhoods, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives in the community they once called home. With the help of local sponsors and the community, POWER 97.5 LA Radio is working to ensure these families receive the support and resources they need to get back on their feet.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the people of Pasadena and Altadena during this challenging time," said Michael, CEO at POWER 97.5 LA Radio. "The tiny homes project is just one part of a broader effort to help those affected by the fires, and we are excited to collaborate with local businesses and volunteers to make it a reality."

How You Can Get Involved:

Donate : Contributions will help fund the construction and installation of the tiny homes.

: Contributions will help fund the construction and installation of the tiny homes. Volunteer : Individuals can offer their time to assist with the setup and other related tasks.

: Individuals can offer their time to assist with the setup and other related tasks. Spread the Word: Help raise awareness about the initiative by sharing the message on social media.

To stay updated on this initiative and learn how you can support, please visit: www.power975la.com

About POWER 97.5 LA Radio:

POWER 97.5 LA Radio is a licensed radio station located in Los Angeles, California. Broadcasting on the iHeart app, Audacy, TuneIn, and at power975la.com, the station is dedicated to delivering high-quality content to listeners while supporting important community initiatives.

For more information, please contact:

The Power 97.5 LA Team

Power 97.5 LA Radio

[email protected]

Tel: 1-800-379-0408

www.power975la.com

SOURCE Power 97.5 LA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED