Power a Clean Future Ohio Celebrates Milestone, Welcomes City of Akron as 50th Member Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power a Clean Future Ohio (PCFO) is thrilled to celebrate the addition of the City of Akron as its 50th member community. This achievement represents a major milestone in the organization's work to support communities across the state in adopting and implementing clean energy solutions.

PCFO launched in 2020, supported by a nonpartisan coalition of advocates, community organizations, and businesses committed to building a future that is powered by clean energy and prioritizes the health and well-being of Ohioans. Today, 44% of Ohioans reside in PCFO Communities committed to growing equitably and sustainably.

PCFO has received unwavering support and commitment from its philanthropic funders and partner organizations that have furthered the organization's mission of reducing carbon emissions in Ohio and helped reach this significant milestone.

"I want to recognize the crucial leadership of PCFO over the last four years. Many of our local governments have aligned together and positioned their environmental goals with transformational federal funding opportunities," said Lillian Kuri, Cleveland Foundation President & CEO. "The Cleveland Foundation's investment in PCFO ensures that Greater Cleveland communities, small businesses, and households will accelerate implementation of emissions reductions while safeguarding affordability and economic opportunity for all in the region."

"PCFO's efforts in Ohio are unlike anything happening across the country. I am inspired by the ever-growing momentum of local leaders in our state in taking on the climate and environmental justice challenges we face," said John Mitterholzer, program director for Climate and Environmental Justice at the George Gund Foundation. "The work PCFO does is critical and indispensable. The George Gund Foundation is proud to continue our support of this work through our partnership with PCFO."

"I'm excited to team up with Power a Clean Future Ohio to pursue efforts that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve environmental sustainability overall," said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik before joining as the organization's 50th partner community. Through PCFO's relationships with mayors and city officials across the state, the organization has facilitated a platform for dialogue and action that benefits residents, businesses, and the environment.

The organization remains committed to growing its impact across the state and building towards a clean, prosperous future for all Ohioans. "I am inspired and optimistic about our state's ability to address these challenging, complex problems because Ohio's local leaders are demonstrating real leadership and a willingness to meet the moment on the climate challenge," said PCFO Executive Director Joe Flarida.

