Power Apps Adoption Outpaces Governance as Security and Compliance Risks Grow, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As adoption of low-code/no-code (LCNC) development tools rises, many organizations are scaling solutions like Microsoft Power Apps without establishing governance, security, and strategy. Info-Tech Research Group warns that rapid, unstructured adoption can result in insecure, inefficient applications that increase risk exposure and require costly, time-consuming remediation. To help organizations address these challenges, Info-Tech has outlined a four-step framework in its blueprint, Develop a Plan to Overcome Your Microsoft Power Apps Challenges, that enables IT leaders to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and build a scalable, sustainable foundation for Power Apps adoption before expanding enterprise-wide.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Although low-code/no-code (LCNC) platforms like Microsoft Power Apps make application development faster and more accessible for business users, enterprises that adopt them without strategy or governance may expose their organizations to potential security, compliance, and performance risks, according to new insights from Info-Tech Research Group. The firm's newly published blueprint, Develop a Plan to Overcome Your Microsoft Power Apps Challenges, provides a practical approach to help IT leaders establish a secure and sustainable foundation for Power Apps adoption.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Four-Step Framework for Power Apps Adoption (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's findings show that many application teams treat Power Apps as a shortcut to rapid development, bypassing fundamentals such as training and onboarding, segmented development environments, data loss prevention policies, and formal ownership models. While this approach may deliver short-term wins, Info-Tech's blueprint suggests it often leads to insecure, inefficient applications that are difficult to integrate and costly to remediate later.

"Power Apps makes it easy to build solutions quickly, but ease of use doesn't remove the need for discipline," says Caleb Pittman, research specialist, Applications Delivery and Management, at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations that scale low-code/no-code without governance and training aren't accelerating innovation, they're accumulating risk. The difference between success and sprawl is having a clear plan before adoption becomes enterprise-wide."

Key Challenges Organizations Face When Scaling Power Apps

Despite growing enthusiasm for LCNC development, Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several recurring obstacles that prevent organizations from realizing long-term value:

Security gaps , including weak data loss prevention controls and overexposed sharing and permissions that could lead to increased risk and shadow IT.

, including weak data loss prevention controls and overexposed sharing and permissions that could lead to increased risk and shadow IT. Governance breakdowns such as unclear app ownership and uncontrolled app sprawl across departments.

such as unclear app ownership and uncontrolled app sprawl across departments. Skill and enablement gaps where non-technical users lack training in data modeling, testing, and secure design.

where non-technical users lack training in data modeling, testing, and secure design. Strategic misalignment, with apps built reactively rather than as part of a coordinated roadmap tied to business outcomes.

Info-Tech's Four-Step Framework for Power Apps Adoption

Successful Power Apps adoption is not a one-time implementation but a structured journey. Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes that organizations must first address foundational challenges across security, governance, strategy, training, and collaboration before scaling. By taking this approach, IT leaders can build momentum, reduce risk, and scale adoption in a controlled and sustainable way.

The Develop a Plan to Overcome Your Microsoft Power Apps Challenges blueprint outlines four key steps to guide organizations from initial experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption of Microsoft Power Apps:

Step 1 - Pilot and Define Use Cases:

IT leaders, business stakeholders, and product owners identify high-value opportunities and test Power Apps in controlled environments to validate use cases, refine requirements, and demonstrate early business value.

Step 2- Formalize Power Apps as a Service (C4E)

IT leadership, platform administrators, and governance teams establish a Center for Enablement (C4E) to define standards, enforce policies, and provide oversight, ensuring security, compliance, and consistency as adoption expands.

Step 3 - Integrate Power Apps Into Your LCNC Toolbox:

Enterprise architects, IT teams, and development leads align Power Apps with the organization's broader low-code/no-code ecosystem to ensure integration with existing systems, standardize development practices, and avoid tool sprawl.

Step 4 - Scale Enterprise Adoption:

CIOs, IT leaders, and business unit leaders drive organization-wide adoption by enabling users, reinforcing governance, and continuously improving based on performance insights to ensure sustained value and scalability.

By following the structured framework outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, organizations can move beyond fragmented, ad hoc development and establish a secure, scalable Power Apps ecosystem. The firm's resource explains that success depends on aligning governance, strategy, and enablement to support long-term growth and operational efficiency.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Caleb Pittman, and access to the complete Develop a Plan to Overcome Your Microsoft Power Apps Challenges research, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group