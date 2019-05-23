Power Bank Market ; Charging Source - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Bank Market - Overview



The power bank market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2027, wherein 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year.The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the power bank market over the forecast period.



It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the power bank market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



The report covers the entire overview of the market including the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are predicted to leverage the existing nature and prospective status of this market.The competitive position of the power bank market is studied through the Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Additionally, current indicators of diverse macro-economic factors are contextualized under key market indicators.



The power bank market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue, in (Million Units) in terms of volume, and the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2019 to 2027 has been provided. The power bank market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, capacity, battery type, port type, application, charging source, distribution channel, and region.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments.The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players' contribution in the power bank market.Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio.



Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.



Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.



Power Bank Market



By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks



By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh



By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium Ion



By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack



By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)



By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid



By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multiband Retail Stores

Others



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



