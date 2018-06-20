Power Banks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Banks Market - Overview



The power banks report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the growth of power banks over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the growth of the power banks market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of value (in US$ Mn), and volume (Million Units) across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market.An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the power banks market.



Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players of the power banks market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different types of power banks used across all the regions.



The global power banks market has been segmented on the basis of different product types and distribution channels.In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into portable power banks, solar power banks, and phone charging cases.



Portable power banks dominated the market due to the rise in adoption of power banks over the years.However, solar power banks are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of power rating, the market has been segmented into different power ratings such as up to 3,000 mAh, 3001 mAh to 8000 mAh, 8001 mAh to 20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh.The market has been further segmented on the basis of different port types, applications, and distribution channels.



In terms of different port types, the market has been segmented into two and more than two. Based on application, the market has been segmented into industrial and consumer electronics. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand retail stores and others.



Based on country, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the market in South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America.



Some of the key players in the power banks market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.



Power Banks Market



Global Power Banks, Product Category Analysis



Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

Global Power Banks, Power Rating



Upto 3,000 mAh

3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh

8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

Global Power Banks, Battery Type



Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

Global Power Banks, Port Type



Two

More Than Two

Global Power Banks, Application



Industrial/B2B

Consumer Electronics

Global Power Banks, Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multi-brand Retail Stores

Others



Global Power Banks Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



