Power BI Reporting Made Easy: EPC Group's AI Solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Fabric

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Group, a trusted Microsoft Gold Partner with over 27 years of experience and a leader in Power BI consulting, today announced its advanced solutions for integrating Microsoft 365 Copilot within Microsoft Fabric. This enables businesses to generate AI-powered, on-demand reports in Power BI, significantly enhancing their data analysis capabilities. EPC Group was just named the Leader in G2's "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers – Fall 2024," as one of North America's top Power BI consulting firms.

With Copilot in Fabric, users can ask questions in natural language and receive instant reports with relevant visualizations and insights. This eliminates the need for manual report creation and enables agile data exploration.

"Simply asking Power BI a question and watching it build reports in real-time is a game changer," said Errin O'Connor Post this

"Simply asking Power BI a question and watching it build reports in real-time is a complete game changer," said Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's Founder and Chief AI Architect. "It allows our clients to make real-time decisions based on any market condition or variable—and even reverse engineer successes or challenges. Seeing how the numbers tell the story and empower clients to understand their data fully."

Real-time Reporting in Power BI with Copilot and Fabric is a CFO or Marketing Director's Dream

For today's CFOs and Marketing Directors, making swift, data-driven decisions is critical to navigating dynamic market conditions. Microsoft 365 Copilot and Fabric within Power BI have revolutionized this process, providing the ability to instantly drill down into customer segments, sales patterns, and key performance indicators without requiring lengthy manual report-building processes.

Imagine the power of asking Power BI, "What are the primary drivers behind our highest repeat customer segments?" Within seconds, Copilot builds an interactive report with all relevant visuals, allowing users to dive deep into variables affecting customer loyalty. In one click, you could discover that spa bookings or sports equipment rentals are the top factors influencing repeat visits, just as easily as filtering data for insights on which regions outperform others in retention.

With this functionality, Copilot's real-time, AI-driven analytics allow CFOs to spot key financial influencers and adjust revenue strategies instantly. Marketing Directors can drill down into granular data points to understand what product categories drive the highest customer engagement. Users can customize the report format, making it consistent with existing dashboards, and even add dynamic narrative summaries, which update automatically with refreshed data or new filters.

Real-time Reporting in Power BI with Copilot and Fabric: This is Next Level Stuff

As Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's Founder puts it: "Being able to simply ask Power BI a question and watch it build reports in real-time is a complete game changer. This level of insight lets our clients make real-time decisions based on any market variable and empowers them to reverse engineer both successes and challenges—it's just incredible to see how the numbers tell the story."

Copilot's capabilities allow CFOs to visualize trends over time with just a few clicks, such as switching a line chart to a ribbon chart to better highlight sales growth trends. For marketing professionals, the ability to add targeted narrative summaries that highlight key insights—complete with citations from within the report—means teams can instantly understand and act on the data, removing the traditional delays associated with static reports.

With Copilot and Fabric, business leaders no longer need days or hours to create comprehensive reports. Instead, they can produce powerful, insightful reports in minutes, empowering teams to make informed decisions that drive results.

EPC Group's AI Leadership Across All Major AI Enterprise Solutions

As North America's leading AI consulting firm, EPC Group remains at the forefront of AI innovation, delivering solutions across 14 of the top Artificial Intelligence platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, and OpenAI.

These AI-driven tools redefine business operations, empower organizations to streamline workflows, enable data-driven decision-making, and enhance overall efficiency. EPC Group's consulting services emphasize integrating AI into existing business infrastructures to unlock growth and drive innovation.

Strategic AI Leadership through VCAIO Services – "Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer"

EPC Group's Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) services offer businesses access to strategic AI expertise without needing a full-time executive. John Cassidy, EPC Group's Chief Revenue Officer, remarked, "As we enter the new era of artificial intelligence, having strategic AI leadership is crucial.

Our VCAIO services enable businesses to effectively integrate AI, ensuring that initiatives like Microsoft 365 Copilot align with their broader objectives. Given the limited talent pool with the skills to fill this role, our VCAIOs rank among the most experienced in North America, ready to guide companies through their AI journey."

EPC Group's Commitment to AI, SharePoint, and Power BI Solutions

As North America's second-oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, EPC Group has achieved remarkable success with over 5,200 SharePoint implementations and over 1,500 Microsoft Power BI projects worldwide. These milestones highlight EPC Group's dedication to delivering cutting-edge Microsoft solutions and exceptional service to organizations across diverse industries.

Leveraging a deep understanding of Microsoft technologies, EPC Group's expert teams focus on building robust, scalable solutions that enhance collaboration, data analytics, and productivity.

Through each SharePoint and Power BI project, EPC Group ensures that clients maximize the benefits of their Microsoft platforms, from seamless information sharing and efficient workflows to dynamic data insights. By integrating advanced AI tools into these solutions, EPC Group empowers businesses to drive growth, streamline processes, and maintain a competitive edge in today's data-driven landscape.

Achievements at EPC Group: Key Milestones and Recent Achievements

Over 5,200 SharePoint Implementations : Demonstrating extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering SharePoint solutions.

: Demonstrating extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering SharePoint solutions. Over 1,500 Microsoft Power BI Projects : Showcasing deep business intelligence and data analytics expertise.

: Showcasing deep business intelligence and data analytics expertise. Authored Four Microsoft Press Best-Sellers , Including the official Microsoft Press book Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step.

, Including the official Microsoft Press book Launching a 40+ Hour YouTube AI Best Practices & Implementation Series : Sharing extensive knowledge on AI technologies, best practices, and implementation strategies.

: Sharing extensive knowledge on AI technologies, best practices, and implementation strategies. Early Contributor to Microsoft Technologies : Part of the original SharePoint Beta Team (Project Tahoe) and the Power BI Beta team (Project Crescent).

: Part of the original SharePoint Beta Team (Project Tahoe) and the Power BI Beta team (Project Crescent). Leading in AI Consulting : Offering services across 14 top AI solutions, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, OpenAI, and more.

: Offering services across 14 top AI solutions, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, OpenAI, and more. Providing VCAIO Services : Offering Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer services to guide businesses through their AI journey.

: Offering Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer services to guide businesses through their AI journey. Pioneers in M&A Cloud Consolidation : Leading the industry with AI-driven tenant migrations and secure cloud consolidation.

: Leading the industry with AI-driven tenant migrations and secure cloud consolidation. Second Oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America : Reflecting a longstanding partnership and deep expertise in Microsoft technologies.

: Reflecting a longstanding partnership and deep expertise in Microsoft technologies. G2 Leader Recognition: Named a Leader in G2's "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers – Fall 2024," as one of North America's top Power BI consulting firms.

About EPC Group:

EPC Group has a long history as a leading AI, Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft 365, Fabric, SharePoint, and Microsoft technology platform-related consulting firm.

Founded in 1997, EPC Group has been pioneering the way organizations collaborate rapidly and unparalleled. We leverage our deep expertise through tested and proven "from the consulting trenches" strategies that are the foundation for our solutions and services for thousands of organizations.

Our award-winning strategies focus on harnessing your organization's granular business requirements to provide end-to-end solutions to meet your organization's exact needs.

EPC Group has published four Microsoft Press books on Microsoft Power BI (2023) as well as Microsoft SharePoint (2013, 2010, 2007) and Office 365. Our latest book, Microsoft Power BI Dashboards Step by Step, guides you through creating world-class Power BI dashboards that integrate today's most widely used data sources using any of Microsoft's Power BI platforms, including the new Power BI Premium.

For more information about EPC Group, visit www.epcgroup.net or Contact Us at [email protected].

SOURCE EPC Group