Power couple and Co-Owners of KB Recording Group close Distribution Deal with Sony Music Entertainment and launch Joint Venture with Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane and Drew Right Music

KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's relationship blossomed after Kyle Burkett, the CEO of KB Recording Group, wrote and performed lyrics for the song 'Ain't Hollywood' that was produced by Andrew exclusively for a Feature Film. Kyle played the role of KB (himself) and Andrew also happened to be the music supervisor of that same film.

Kyle is a Juris Doctorate Candidate with a Concentration in Entertainment Law, holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a concentration in Entertainment Business, and an Associate degree in Recording Arts from LA Film School in Hollywood; where he also met Tana Rose.

Chief Operating Officer of KB Recording Group Tana Rose, graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Business Management with a Concentration in Entertainment Business, as well as two other Associate degrees, one being in Music Production and the other being in Recording Arts. She's also a classically trained pianist and vocalist who recently signed a sync licensing deal with SoStereo Music to pitch her music for TV and film.

Together Kyle and Tana secured a distribution deal with The Orchard, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment for KB Recording Group and are excited to use their new recourses in conjunction with Drew Right Music's distribution deal with Sony Music China to help build and grow their artist's career's exponentially.

The Joint Venture's facility consists of an A and B room recording studio with private recording booths, a writer's room and a private conference space. The Joint Venture is looking to add new artists to their repertoire with the aim of eventually facilitating a major record label deal for the artists.

